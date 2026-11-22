The Texas Longhorns eased their way past the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday in Austin for a dominant 45-3 win.

A blowout win was expected against an Arkansas team that's clearly in a stage of rebuilding. As a result, it didn't take long after the game for the focus to shift toward Texas A&M. The Longhorns will head to Kyle Field on a short week for Friday's kickoff.

The Longhorns are one win away from clinching spot in the College Football Playoff and potentially the SEC Championship. There's even a possibility that Texas could earn the No. 1 overall seed if everything falls in its favor,

And all that stands in the way is Texas A&M.

Rasheem Biles, LB

Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) warms up before the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biles is in his first year at Texas and is now ready to leave his mark on the Lone Star Showdown in what will mark his only game against Texas A&M before heading off to the NFL.

"I'm very excited. I'm really, really excited for this one," Biles said. "This is the one I really been eyeing. They said it's louder. Like it's a loud stadium. Says it might be louder than a couple other places we played at. Just because when you in the locker room, like you can hear the fans stomping and stuff, so that's gonna be exciting."

Arch Manning, QB

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This will mark Manning's third time facing Texas A&M and second time as a starter. His 15-yard rushing touchdown against the Aggies in Kyle Field in 2024 marked the first score of the renewed rivalry. This helped Texas secure a 17-7 win before heading to the SEC Championship.

He followed that up in 2025 by spoiling Texas A&M's perfect season, leading the Longhorns to a 27-17 win over the No. 3 Aggies.

“I remember it was loud," Manning said. "Yeah, real deal atmosphere. They’re going to give us their best shot, so we’re excited for the opportunity.”

Justin Cryer, LB

Texas Longhorns linebacker Justin Cryer (28) reacts after a penalty was called on the Florida Gators offense during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unsurprisingly, Texas linebacker Justin Cryer said all of the right things when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI about his early thoughts on facing Texas A&M.

"This rivalry wasn't played when I was growing up," Cryer said. "But you know what it's about, it's one of the best in college football. Regardless of the record of each school, they're gonna come play their A game. Same thing with last year. Like I was watching, we were up in the hotel going to play Florida last year, watching this game, and (Texas A&M) was undefeated and Texas had lost three games. None of that matters when it comes to that."

"It's at their place, though. They're gonna come out. You respect the rivalry. You respect the history of the rivlary the most by preparing the right way and showing up and giving it your best as well. You don't slack off because of whatever their past record has been. You give the game respect and go out there and play the right way. So I'm super excited. Everyone who grows up in the state is either at this school or the other one. So I know a lot of guys over there."

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