5 Stats That Highlight Texas’ New-Look Offensive Line

The Texas Longhorns have rebuilt their offensive line. With only three returning starters — and only two returning at the same position — in the Texas Longhorns On SI's latest projection, they are looking to win in the trenches.

Following a clear reconstruction effort along the offensive front, what should fans expect from the Longhorns' offensive line's new look?

5 Numbers To Know About the Texas Longhorns’ Offensive Line

1) 5,735

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to Evan Vieth of Inside Texas, the seven offensive linemen who led Texas in snaps in 2025 had a combined 3,774 career snaps heading into the season. This number includes reps on special teams.

Heading into 2026, the six projected leaders in snaps have a combined 5,735 career snaps on just offense. This includes the five projected starters — Trevor Goosby, Brandon Baker, Connor Robertson, Laurence Seymore, and Melvin Siani — and the team’s key reserve along the interior, Dylan Sikorski.

Inexperience could easily have been a contributing factor to the Longhorns’ offensive struggles in 2025, particularly along the offensive line. Players who have experience were a clear target in the offensive rebuild, and this could help Texas fix its previous woes.

2) 80.0

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

During the 2025 season, only one Longhorn recorded more than 50 passing-down snaps and a PFF pass-blocking grade above 80.0. Goosby, who was the starting left tackle, recorded an 80.1 on 492 passing-down snaps, including the bowl game, securing quarterback Arch Manning's blindside.

This season, Texas is projected to have three starters who recorded a PFF pass-blocking grade of at least 80.0 last season. Including the postseason, Seymore recorded an 82.6 on 532 passing-down snaps, and Siani had a grade of 80.8 on 487 snaps.

At nearly every position, Manning should have improved protection in the passing game. This should help him have the time to get the ball to his playmakers. With Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo out wide and Emmett Mosely V in the slot, the Longhorns have the skeleton for a dangerous passing offense.

2025 Snap Leader by Position 2025 PFF Pass-Blocking Grade 2026 Projected Starter 2025 PFF Pass-Blocking Grade LT Trevor Goosby 80.1 LT Trevor Goosby 80.1 LG Cole Hutson 43.7 LG Brandon Baker 77.6 C Connor Robertson 66.8 C Connor Robertson 66.8 RG DJ Campbell 77.6 RG Laurence Seymore 82.6 RT Brandon Baker 77.6 RT Melvin Siani 80.8

3) 0

The Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

One of the biggest points of projection for Texas’s offensive line is Baker, a former tackle, kicking inside to guard. In his two seasons with the Longhorns, the former four-star tackle recruit has played zero snaps along the interior offensive line. However, he is projected to be the starting left guard or right guard in 2026.

Baker becoming the starter at left guard makes sense, as he has some experience at left tackle and can kick outside to replace Goosby in the case of an injury. However, the Longhorns are generally better insured than they were in 2025, should injuries pop up in 2026.

Seymore was a left guard in 2025 but has experience at right guard as well, making him positionally versatile. As well, Sikorski could be a Swiss Army knife on the inside if injuries plague the team. There is also confidence in Jaydon Chatman and the Coleman twins — Jordan Coleman and Devin Coleman — in reserve roles.

If Baker can smoothly transition to the inside, it could be the key to unlocking the offensive line's potential. He could help Texas keep its five best offensive linemen on the field at all times.

4) 165

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) lines up for a snap during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

During the 2025 season, no SEC quarterback faced more dropbacks under pressure than Manning. He faced pressure on 165 dropbacks, recording a passing grade under pressure of 58.7.

This will need to be an area where Manning improves, but Texas could benefit from keeping him cleaner. He had 12 turnover-worthy plays when under pressure and just seven big-time throws. When he was kept clean, his passing grade was 89.6, and he had 12 big-time throws with five turnover-worthy plays.

Baker and Campbell allowed a combined 39 pressures on the outside. This is an area where Siani could improve the offense, as he allowed just nine pressures on 487 plays for Wake Forest in 2025. It was his best season as a pass blocker.

Similarly, Seymore allowed just eight pressures on 532 plays. Siani and Seymore could help improve the Longhorns’ pass protection on the right side. However, the question will be whether Seymore can maintain his level of play at the Power Four level after spending the last three seasons in the MAC and Conference USA.

5) 4.4

North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs the ball in the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

In 2025, Texas recorded its fewest yards per carry as a team since Steve Sarkisian took over as the head coach. By most metrics, it was the worst running game Texas has had in at least the last five seasons.

Most of Texas’s transfer portal additions along the offensive line have historically been better pass blockers than run blockers, but things could improve for the Longhorns in 2026. NC State transfer Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown averaged 5.9 and 6.1 yards per carry, respectively, in 2025. Meanwhile, Texas averaged just 4.4.

Kyle Flood has been the Longhorns’ offensive coordinator and offensive line coach since 2021, and he has helped coordinate some impressive units. In 2024, Texas’s offensive line was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award.

The Longhorns will be calling on Flood’s experience and eye for talent — as well as the improved running back room — to help rebuild the running game. If Texas can find a balance in its offense, the Longhorns could contend for an SEC title in 2026.