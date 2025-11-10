5 X-Factors for the No. 10 Texas Longhorns Against No. 5 Georgia
The No. 10 Texas Longhorns may have one of the hardest three-game stretches that any team has seen this season ahead of them.
Texas travels to face the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, before hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies. To make the College Football Playoff, the Longhorns will surely need to win out, and it all starts with the test against Georgia.
As the Longhorns get set to take on the Bulldogs, they will need all the help they can get. Here are five X-Factor players who could turn the tide against Georgia:
Texas’ X-Factors
Before getting into Texas’ X-Factors, what even is an X-Factor?
X-Factors are players who may not be considered stars, players who are often overlooked or outshined, who can directly impact the game in a major way. Here are five players who could fit that description come Saturday:
1. Linebacker Trey Moore
After falling short of some pretty lofty expectations from last season, Moore has definitely stepped up to the plate in 2025. Putting pressure on Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and containing him within the pocket will be two things Texas needs to do to be successful come Saturday.
2. Wide Receiver Ryan Niblett
Niblett has been one of Texas’ greatest weapons this season, but not in his designated position. When the Texas Longhorns’ offense has struggled, he has been one of the sparks the team has needed. On returns, Niblett has tallied 558 yards and two touchdowns and can easily flip the momentum of any game.
3. Defensive Tackle Maraad Watson
Georgia’s run game has been impressive this season, led by Stockton and the Bulldogs’ host of running backs. Stopping the run up the middle and eliminating quarterback rushing lanes will need to be of upmost importance for the Longhorns to come out on top. A young guy like Watson stepping up on the defensive line would be crucial for Texas to come out on top.
4. Cornerback Graceson Littleton
Littleton has been one of the major reasons for the Longhorns’ defensive success. He has recorded 31 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble and looks like he will be Texas’ next great defensive back. Against the pass-heavy attack that Georgia has, Littleton will be crucial in keeping the Longhorns in it.
5. Running Back Jerrick Gibson
With the Longhorns’ backfield being banged up throughout the course of the season, they have turned to some players who would not usually get some reps. Gibson has recorded 132 rushing yards and a touchdown this season and has been awaiting a breakout game. Against Georgia’s stout rush defense, expect Gibson to get some reps to keep the backfield fresh.