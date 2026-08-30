6 Days Until Texas Football: Greatest Longhorns to Wear No. 6

Texas Longhorns football is nearly here. We're six days away from opening kickoff at home against Texas State. Expectations are enormously high for Steve Sarkisian's team.

Texas' undeniable talent and an impressive offseason lean into their top-5 ranking heading into this season. We've been counting down the days until kickoff while also reflecting on the rich history of the Longhorns.

With six days left, let's take a look at some of the greatest Texas players to wear No. 6.

Quentin Jammer, CB

San Diego Chargers cornerback Quentin Jammer (23) during the preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Qualcomm Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Bears 25-10. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few cornerbacks were as good as Quentin Jammer was at Texas. He started 41 games over his four seasons, and at the end of his collegiate career, he ranked first on the program's all-time list for pass breakups (57). He was also inducted into the Longhorn Hall of Honor.

During the 2001 season, Jammer didn't allow a touchdown reception and was a unanimous All-American.

The Chargers selected Jammer with the fifth overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Jammer made his mark at Texas and will be remembered as one of the program's best shutdown corners.

Quandre Diggs, DB

Texas Longhorns cornerback Quandre Diggs (6). Credit: Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sticking with a cornerback whose name starts with Q, we're adding Jammer's half-brother, Quandre Diggs, to the list. Jammer's legacy at Texas inspired Diggs to be great.

"When I walk past those pictures of him being on the wall, it makes me want to grind that much more," Diggs said in a 2013 ESPN article.

He certainly left his own legacy at Texas. Diggs started 49 of his 52 career games at Texas and was an impactful player. In 2014, he recorded a career-high 73 tackles and was a First-Team All-Big 12 choice. Diggs was a hard-hitting defensive back and has turned that into a 12-year NFL career.

Quan Cosby, WR

Texas Longhorns receiver Quan Cosby (6). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If your name starts with Q and you play football at Texas, you're apparently destined to wear No. 6. Wide receiver/return specialist Quan Cosby played a key role in the 2005 National Championship run. He was also Colt McCoy's number one target during his Texas tenure.

Cosby is currently fourth all-time in receptions (212), seventh in receiving yards (2,598), and fifth in receiving touchdowns (19). Cosby was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2001 MLB draft, but opted to play college football instead. He made the right decision to play football.

Cosby was inducted into the Texas Football Hall of Honor in 2023. He is one of the greatest wide receivers and return specialists in Longhorns history.

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