Alabama Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

The Longhorns will have quite the test against one of the top offenses in the nation

The Texas Longhorns had quite the offseason under second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, picking up extensive talent from the transfer portal and an elite recruiting class. After an abysmal 5-7 record last year, the Longhorns will get their first real test of the year in week 2, facing the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Is there anything to worry about for the Tide when you have the returning Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback in Bryce Young who threw for 4,872 yards and tossed 47 touchdowns?

The Alabama offense averaged 39.87 points per game (No.1 in the SEC) along with an impressive 488 total yards on offense per game. When looking at the offensive line, Alabama will be returning Seth McLaughlin at center, Javion Cohen at right guard and will also add Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen at left tackle.

According to Alabama SI, this will still be an area of concern:

“Alabama surrendered 15 total sacks between its first- and second-string offensive lines as quarterbacks were hurried on 10 occasions by the Crimson Tide’s imposing pass rush. That being said, the struggles weren’t without some valid reasons.”

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2022. We've already looked at the Alabama matchup as a whole.

Now, let's take a look at the offensive players on Alabama's roster that the Longhorns should keep an eye on:

QB Bryce Young

No surprise here. Young put up huge numbers last year in his first season starting at Alabama, having nearly 5,000 yards in the air along with 47 touchdowns, and becoming the first Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy. Expect Young to pick up right where he left off.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs (from Georgia Tech) enters Alabama as one of the most electrifying athletes in all of college football. Gibbs will have a high contribution on the ground and in the air.

In his career at Georgia Tech, Gibbs rushed 232 times for 1,206 yards (5.2 avg) and eight touchdowns. He also had over 750 yards receiving with five touchdowns, as well as a kick return touchdown.

WR Jermaine Burton

Yet another transfer who has become one of Bryce Young’s favorite targets early on. With big-play ability and quick speed, the Longhorn defense will need to be on its toes.

In two years at Georgia, Burton had 53 catches for 903 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 17 yards per catch.

