Skip to main content

Alabama Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

The Longhorns will have quite the test against one of the top offenses in the nation

The Texas Longhorns had quite the offseason under second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, picking up extensive talent from the transfer portal and an elite recruiting class. After an abysmal 5-7 record last year, the Longhorns will get their first real test of the year in week 2, facing the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Is there anything to worry about for the Tide when you have the returning Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback in Bryce Young who threw for 4,872 yards and tossed 47 touchdowns?

The Alabama offense averaged 39.87 points per game (No.1 in the SEC) along with an impressive 488 total yards on offense per game. When looking at the offensive line, Alabama will be returning Seth McLaughlin at center, Javion Cohen at right guard and will also add Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen at left tackle.

According to Alabama SI, this will still be an area of concern:

“Alabama surrendered 15 total sacks between its first- and second-string offensive lines as quarterbacks were hurried on 10 occasions by the Crimson Tide’s imposing pass rush. That being said, the struggles weren’t without some valid reasons.”

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2022. We've already looked at the Alabama matchup as a whole.

Now, let's take a look at the offensive players on Alabama's roster that the Longhorns should keep an eye on:

QB Bryce Young

No surprise here. Young put up huge numbers last year in his first season starting at Alabama, having nearly 5,000 yards in the air along with 47 touchdowns, and becoming the first Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy. Expect Young to pick up right where he left off.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18496627
Play
Baseball

WATCH: Longhorn Kody Clemens Records First Career MLB Hit

Clemens notched his first MLB hit on Monday against the Chicago White Sox.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_18510354
Play
Baseball

College World Series Betting Odds: Where Does Texas Stand?

The Longhorns opened as the early betting favorites to win the College World Series.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
4 hours ago
hunter rice texas
Play
Men's Basketball

Jersey Numbers Revealed for Texas Basketball Newcomers

The Longhorns welcome six new faces to the roster for the 2022-23 season.

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
4 hours ago

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs (from Georgia Tech) enters Alabama as one of the most electrifying athletes in all of college football. Gibbs will have a high contribution on the ground and in the air.

In his career at Georgia Tech, Gibbs rushed 232 times for 1,206 yards (5.2 avg) and eight touchdowns. He also had over 750 yards receiving with five touchdowns, as well as a kick return touchdown. 

WR Jermaine Burton

Yet another transfer who has become one of Bryce Young’s favorite targets early on. With big-play ability and quick speed, the Longhorn defense will need to be on its toes.

In two years at Georgia, Burton had 53 catches for 903 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 17 yards per catch. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_18496627
Baseball

WATCH: Longhorn Kody Clemens Records First Career MLB Hit

Clemens notched his first MLB hit on Monday against the Chicago White Sox.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
USATSI_18510354
Baseball

College World Series Betting Odds: Where Does Texas Stand?

The Longhorns opened as the early betting favorites to win the College World Series.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
hunter rice texas
Men's Basketball

Jersey Numbers Revealed for Texas Basketball Newcomers

The Longhorns welcome six new faces to the roster for the 2022-23 season.

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
Ticket punched
Baseball

College World Series Field Finalized, Texas Game One Time Announced

The Longhorns will start their run in Omaha against Notre Dame on Friday evening.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
09032021_Tower-1_1024x576-TW
News

Texas Clinches Director’s Cup for 2nd Year in a Row Amid Run of Success in Spring

The Texas athletic department clinched the Director’s Cup on Saturday for the second year in a row following a National Runner-Up finish in Women’s Outdoor Track and Field.

By Michael Gresser14 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Football

Texas Among Most Improved Teams Ahead of 2022 Season

The Longhorns added some major additions this offseason that will substantially improve the team in 2022

By Michael Gresser19 hours ago
FBMyT5gXsAEY2lx
Recruiting

Elite DE Colton Vasek to Take Official Visit to Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff22 hours ago
FVERtuaXwAIFaqu
Recruiting

Longhorns Land Commitment From West Coast TE Spencer Shannon

Steve Sarkisian's California connection has paid off once again

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago