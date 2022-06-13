Texas Longhorns Week 2 Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide
Headlining the 2022 season will be the highly anticipated matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide on September 10th.
Steve Sarkisian, who once coached under Alabama legend Nick Saban, will be on the opposite sideline with an opportunity to shock the world.
The Crimson Tide had quite a successful season last year, securing another SEC championship and a national title appearance (loss to Georgia). Alabama will have its 2021 Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young returning along with elite pass rusher Will Anderson.
Once again, Alabama is currently the odds-on favorite to win the national championship in 2022.
This will be the first meeting between the two programs since the 2010 Citi BCS National Championship Game, where Alabama ended up winning 37-21.
Alabama Crimson Tide
2021 Record: 13-2 (7-1 in SEC)
Head coach: Nick Saban
Saban is 178-25 in 15 seasons as the Tide head Coach
Offensive Set: Spread
Defensive Set: 4-2-5
Returning starters on Offense: 7
The Crimson Tide offense was as explosive as ever, averaging 39.87 points per game.
Projected starters on Offense:
QB Bryce Young
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
WR (Z) Ja'Corey Brooks
WR (X) Jermaine Burton
WR (Y) Jojo Earle
TE Cameron Latu
LT Tyler Steen
LG Javion Cohen
C Seth McLaughlin
RG Emil Ekiyor
RT JC Latham
Returning starters on Defense: 10
Alabama returns 10 starters from a defense that will continue to dominate college football.
Projected starters on Defense:
CB - Kool-Aid McKinstry
CB - Khyree Jackson
S - Brian Branch
S - DeMarcco Hellams
S - Jordan Battle
ILB - Henry To’oTo’o)
OLB - Will Anderson
OLB - Dallas Turner
DL - Byron Young
DL - DJ Dale
DL- Justin Eboigbe
