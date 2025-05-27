Another Analyst Throws Water On Arch Manning Hype, Compares Texas QB to SEC's Worst
First, it was former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray.
Now, another former SEC QB has thrown a jab at Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.
During a recent episode of McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning, college football analyst Greg McElroy went to bat against his detractors, doubled down on his stance to omit Manning from his 2025 top-10 QB list, and compared the Texas QB to two of the SEC's worst starters in 2024.
"Well first thing, you have to play," McElroy said. "Unfortunately, there are plenty of five-stars who aren't good. Brock Vandagriff was like a can't-miss prospect. How did that go for Kentucky last year? Jackson Arnold, how did that go for Oklahoma?"
Of course, this is McElroy saying that he believes Manning will be a bust for the Longhorns at the level that Vandagriff and Arnold were for the respective schools. Both came in as highly-lauded five-star recruits and have had largely disappointing starts to their careers.
Instead, McElroy simply believes he needs to prove his talents against higher-level competition.
"Under no circumstances should he be a top-10 quarterback. He can be a top-10 talent. I have no problem with that," McElroy said. "I think people have a hard time separating talent from production. Yes, talent and potential, are awesome. Production is a totally different thing. You can look at Arch Manning's numbers, and yeah they were pretty impressive last year. Almost all of those numbers came against UT San Antonio, Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State."
"Louisiana Monroe was the best defense he played last year, and that was the 83rd-ranked defense in the country. With Texas' players, I might add. The UTSA Road Runners were the 124th passing defense, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs were 126th in total defense. The numbers are great. I think he's going to be awesome. I hope he's great. I fully believe he will be, but you cannot under any circumstance justify putting him in the top 10 right now."
Manning will get that chance soon, as he begins his first full season as the starter against Ohio State in Columbus in Week 1.
Perhaps if he performs well and leads the Longhorns to a win there, he will begin to silence some of these newfound detractors, and begin assert himself as one of college football's best.