The College Football Playoff committee is finally doing right by the Texas Longhorns.

Ahead of Friday's rivalry matchup with Texas A&M, the Longhorns know that a win will in all likelihood send them to the SEC Championship against Georgia with a chance at the No. 1 overall seed on the table.

But after Tuesday's latest CFP rankings, Texas appears to be safely in the 12-team field regardless of what happens against Texas A&M thanks to a correct decision by the committee.

CFP Committee Moves Texas Up, Alabama Down

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama had been placed above Texas ever since the first rankings of the season came out earlier this month.

That has now changed. On Tueaday, Texas moved up two spots to No. 3 while Alabama fell three spots to No. 6.

The Crimson Tide clearly received an unrealistic amount of praise from the committee in recent weeks. Alabama is undoubtedly one of the best teams in the country but No. 3 always felt too high.

There had never been much of a strong argument to have Alabama ahead of Texas.

Yes, Texas' two losses are viewed as worse than Alabama's, but there's no debate when it comes to comparing the wins by each team.

Best Wins for Texas (with updated rankings)



- No. 5 Tennessee



- No. 21 Ohio State



- No. 22 Ole Miss

It's worth mentioning that the Longhorns also beat UTSA, one of the top Group of 6 teams. With Boise State falling completely out of the rankings, there's a case to be made for the Roadrunners to move up at some point, which would strengthen Texas' resume even more.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Best Wins for Alabama (with updated rankings)



- at Kentucky (unranked)



- at LSU (unranked)



- at Mississippi State (unranked)

Alabama beat a Kentucky team that rose to as high as No. 6, but the Wildcats have lost three straight. It also beat an LSU squad in Baton Rouge that was ranked No. 13 at the time.

However, the Crimson Tide don't have a win against a team currently in the CFP Top 25. That can't be ignored, even though it's of no fault of their own.

Aside from Miami's loss to Notre Dame, Alabama has arguably the best loss in the country, a 20-17 defeat to Georgia. This undoubtedly deserves praise, but the Crimson Tide got steamrolled by Tennessee in Knoxville, 26-10, the same place where Texas beat the Vols, 20-17.

Texas' New Ranking Could Place Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl

A view of the Cotton Bowl logo at midfield during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On top of all that, Texas potentially being at No. 3 on Selection Sunday would give the Longhorns a chance at having unofficial home-field advantage in the CFP Quarterfinals.

When going down the order of the teams selecting their Quarterfinals location, No. 1 Georgia would likely pick the Peach Bowl and No. 2 Utah would likely pick the Rose Bowl, leaving Texas with a chance to play in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Another favor by the committee, if it holds.

Of course, Texas could played Texas Tech in the Quarterfinals, immediately splitting AT&T Stadium down the middle.

But if the higher seed advances to play Texas, the Longhorns could have a homefield edge in Arlington.

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