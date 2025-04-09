Arch Manning Building Legacy With Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning announced a new NIL deal, this one with the clothing brand Vuori Clothing on Tuesday morning. In an announcement released by the brand, they shared several quotes about why he chose to partner with the clothing company.
Since moving into the starting role as Texas's quarterback, Manning has signed several high-profile NIL deals, including ones with Red Bull and Waymo. He has garnered lots of national attention for these deals and sat down with Vuori and shared one thing, he wants to build a legacy at Texas.
Manning knows the weight that his name carries as he is in the shadow of two NFL Hall of Famers, his grandfather Archie and his uncle Peyton. His other uncle, Eli is likely to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame soon, but he's not worried about what they've done, just about what he's going to do.
“I think building your own legacy starts with staying true to yourself," Manning said. "There’s a lot of built-up pressure, but I try to just work hard and be present—not looking at the past or the future—but instead focusing right in the moment where my feet are.”
He also shared other aspects of his football career, including what he loved first about football and other positions he considered playing.
“I loved being able to have fun and play with my friends, Manning said. "I love winning. So anytime you get the chance to compete, be in close games, it’s kind of what you live for. The most exciting thing is having shared success with your teammates. I think football teaches you a lot, and having success with 10 other guys on the field with you is a cool thing.”
While he always grew up in a football-centric family, he didn't always know if he was going to play quarterback. He was also a star basketball player in high school but stuck with football, as that's where his true talent is.
“My dad was a receiver, so I kind of always saw myself as a receiver up until about freshman year of high school and I stuck with quarterback. But I grew up playing everything: baseball, basketball, karate, gymnastics, golf. I still play golf to this day, I wish I was a little bit better. But definitely not swimming. I remember I didn’t like swimming.”
Going into his sophomore season, he will not only have the chance to prove to fans, but himself that he can live up to the legacy that his family and fans expect of him, but also start his own legacy and block out the noise.
Manning is set to be the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns in the 2025 football season. Last season, he threw for 939 yards on 61-of-90 attempts, nine touchdowns in the air, another four on the ground and two interceptions.
His season will officially begin when the Longhorns travel to Columbus, Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a rematch of the 2025 Cotton Bowl on August 30.