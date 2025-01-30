Texas QB Arch Manning Signs Red Bull NIL Deal
The Arch Manning era at Texas is underway, and the star quarterback is making big moves in the offseason.
The former five-star recruit announced a NIL partnership with Red Bull as the energy drink company shared a clip on their Instagram with the caption “target locked, wiiings secured @archmanning.”
Though the value of the partnership has not been shared, Manning's NIL valuation falls at over $6 million per the On3 NIL Valuation. He has the highest valuation of any athlete in the collegiate or high school level, regardless of the sport, over two million dollars over the second ranked, Duke basketball freshman Cooper Flagg, at $4.3 million..
Manning's rise to the starting quarterback position has been one of the biggest topics within Texas football. After redshirting his freshman year, Manning sat behind junior starter Quinn Ewers in 2024. When Ewers was out with an injury, Manning got the opportunity to start three games for the Longhorns, including the conference opener against Mississippi State.
He did not dissapoint.
Manning threw for 969 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 115 yards and four touchdowns in his limited playing time, but it was enough to convince Texas fans. With Ewers heading to the 2025 NFL Draft, the new Red Bull athlete will get a chance to be the Longhorn leader.
Red Bull has built an empire in sports teams and NIL partnerships, representing players in BMX, Skydiving, Cliff Diving, Volleyball, Free Skiing, Speed Skating, Wakeboarding and many other sports, as well as owning soccer and racing teams.
Manning's first challenge as the starting quarterback will be against national champions Ohio State in Columbus.
