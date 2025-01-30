Where Would Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning Go Eligible For 2025 NFL Draft?
As Arch Manning takes over the starting quarterback role for the Texas Longhorns, he does so with more hype behind him than any quarterback in recent college football history, potentially ever.
Granted, it is natural that a descendent of NFL royalty - he's the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie Manning - would have a ton of hype behind him. He has also played well in his limited action thus far, completing 63 of 95 passes for 969 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
However, it feels like many are already crowning Manning as the next chosen one despite throwing less than 100 collegiate passes, which feels a little bit extreme.
Case in point, FOX Sports released a 2025 NFL mock draft with every single college player eligible, and mocked Manning to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall.
"It was notably Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker — and not head coach Brian Callahan or new general manager Mike Borgonzi — who told reporters this week that the club will not pass up a "generational talent" to force a quarterback at No. 1," FOX Sports' Rob Rang wrote. "I agree. Super blue-chip prospects like Colorado's Travis Hunter or Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith should be in play.
"But in this all-available scenario, any franchise lacking a long-term lock at quarterback would be canvassing the country for the top prospect. While the sample size is undeniably tiny, Manning has already demonstrated the requisite size, arm strength, accuracy and athleticism to project as a future NFL star, like his famous uncles and grandfather. "
Manning definitely has the talent to be a future first overall pick, but right now, it feels far too early to say for sure. Draft stock can change on a dime, and who knows what Manning's will look like when he enters the draft, probably in 2027.
Other Longhorns made an appearance in this thought experiment as well. Defensive linemen Collin Simmons went No. 13 overall to the Miami Dolphins, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. went No. 16 overall to the Arizona Cardinals, and defensive back Jahdae Barron went No. 19 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Banks and Barron will actually be a part of April's draft, whereas Simmons will return to Austin for another year.
