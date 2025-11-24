How Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Has Taken Such Major Strides
Texas quarterback Arch Manning has shown great improvement throughout the season, but Saturday's 52-37 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks might have been more influential than Longhorn Nation originally thought.
With a historic six-touchdown day in Austin on Saturday, the sophomore proved just how comfortable he's become in the Texas Longhorns' offense. Manning became the first Longhorn ever to finish a game with a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown.
After the game's conclusion, Manning spoke to the media about how he and the entire Texas offense have seen growth after the adversity the program faced early in the season. The Texas quarterback also mentioned how his leadership role has changed as he's started to find his rhythm.
Manning on His Growth This Season
With a big day against the Razorbacks, it appears that Manning is finally becoming the confident and steady leader that the Longhorns thought he would become. After the win, Manning revealed that when things weren't going his way, he found it hard to call himself a leader within the program.
Even with a Texas offensive line that's struggled at times, the sophomore quarterback still felt like it was his duty to perform if he was going to lead Texas' offense.
"It was always a little uncomfortable trying to be this local leader when you're not playing very well early on in the season," Manning told the media. "I guess I have a little more credibility now."
When asked about his growth over the course of the year, Manning added that he felt like the early-season struggles had helped him grow into a better quarterback. Even in the 35-10 Georgia loss, the Texas quarterback completed 27 of 43 passes for 251 yards along with one touchdown and one interception.
"Yeah, I think going through tough games and the struggles is something you need as a quarterback," Manning said. "It’s not easy, but trying to overcome it — seeing different looks, gaining experience, and playing against tough teams — has helped me a lot.”
The Longhorns have certainly taken on some extremely talented defenses this season. Both Ohio State and Georgia currently rank among some of the toughest defensive units in the country. Manning and the Texas offense have also had success against elite defenses this season, most notably against No. 8 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.
It's evident that Manning has found some new confidence as a leader in the locker room. Because of that, the Longhorns could be more dangerous than ever.
With the No. 3-ranked Texas A&M Aggies coming to town, Texas will face it's biggest test yet. If Manning and the offense can get off to a fast start with some newfound confidence, the Longhorns will have a real chance to make a statement at DKR this Friday.