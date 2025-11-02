Arch Manning Explains Reason for Viral Traffic Stop in Austin
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning made tons of headlines leading up to the Vanderbilt game due to his injury status after suffering a concussion.
However, the attention surrounding Manning didn't stop there.
Manning led No. 20 Texas to a 34-31 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt on Saturday, but a few days prior, he went viral after being spotted when Austin police pulled him over. Manning explained what happened while speaking with the media after the win, saying it was his first time getting pulled over since enrolling at Texas.
Arch Manning on Traffic Stop: “It Was a Little Weird"
“It was a crosswalk, and it was a solid red, and no one was around, and I went," Manning said. "I guess someone was around."
The spotlight is never off of Manning, who arguably the biggest celebrity in college football. Still, he admitted he found it odd when the moment went viral.
“It was a little weird," Manning said. "My first time getting pulled over in Austin. Didn’t help that I didn’t have my wallet on me, so I didn’t have my license."
According to USA Today's Blake Toppmeyer, Manning only received a warning for the incident.
The moment was one Manning could laugh about after delivering arguably his best performance of the season against Vanderbilt. He finished 25 of 33 passing for 328 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Manning had just one rush attempt for the first time all season, but this allowed him to have a near-perfect day through the day. He made throws that eluded him earlier in the season while being aided by a much-improved offensive line.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game he's really proud of Manning for the way he's navigated the adversity that this season has brought.
"I do think he's grown up," Sarkisian said. "He just looks so much more mature, he looks so much more poised, he looks so much more confident, and he's got a lot more trust in those guys around him. "Very proud of him. It's been a long year. He's been through a lot, and so for him to have some of the success he's having right now, he deserves it."
Manning and the Longhorns will get to briefly celebrate the win before heading into the bye week. Texas will then hit the road for a matchup in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 15.