Arch Manning Jokingly Says Concussion Helped Him vs. Vanderbilt
He may have spent the entire week nursing a concussion, but Arch Manning was definitely in the right mindset judging by his play in the Texas Longhorns' 34-31 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday afternoon in Austin.
After putting the Burnt Orange in a position to win last week in Starkville, Manning was again flawless in the team's return home to DKR, putting together a dominating first three quarters on offense, with the Longhorns unable to find the end zone in the fourth quarter.
Manning finished the contest completing 25 of 33 passes for 328 yards and three touchdown passes, with no interceptions or any other turnovers. And after the game, he delivered a funny soundbite about what the concussion did for him.
"Maybe the Concussion Helped"
After the hit that held him in concussion protocol all week during practice, Manning was announced as the starter Friday night, though Texas likely would have done just fine with Matthew Caldwell under center.
But instead, Manning jokingly said that the concussion "helped" get him right.
"Maybe the concussion helped," Manning said with a smirk.
From the very first play from scrimmage, it was clear that Steve Sarkisian didn't need to give Manning the weekend off, as the sophomore signal caller connected with Ryan Wingo on a screen pass for a 75-yard touchdown, and would end the first quarter with a 10-play, 83-yard drive that resulted in him finding C.J. Baxter for a six-yard passing score.
In the third quarter, Manning would outdo himself after his two-score first quarter, leading an 11-play, 93-yard drive that again ended in a six-yard passing score, this time to Emmett Mosley V, the very same man that gave the Longhorns the lead last week against Mississippi State in overtime.
Though Texas' defense stood strong throughout the contest, the Commodores did attempt to crawl their way back into the game, scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but came up short after failing to recover the onside kick in the waning seconds of the game, giving the Longhorns their fourth consecutive win and bringing them to 7-2 on the season, still very much alive in the College Football Playoff race, despite many hardships faced earlier in the year.
Even still, the team still has challenges to face before they even think about worrying about CFP competition. Michael Taaffe has missed the past two games following surgery on his thumb, and Texas' next three games feature two top five opponents in the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas A&M Aggies.
That game against Georgia luckily comes after a well-deserved bye week for the Burnt Orange, but will take place inside what is sure to be an electric Sanford Stadium in Athens.