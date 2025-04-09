Arch Manning Receives Positives Reports From Spring Practice
As the Texas Longhorns' spring practice comes and goes, it seems that there is not a single negative comment to say about quarterback Arch Manning.
Manning will be taking on his first full season as starter for the Burnt Orange and White, taking the reins from Quinn Ewers as he begins his NFL journey.
And, as most would assume, the young Manning is doing pretty well for himself under center.
For a quarterback that threw four touchdowns for every one interception in his 10 appearances last year, it has to be a good feeling for Longhorns fans and also head coach Steve Sarkisian to see the redshirted sophomore still possess his keen sense of accuracy.
Sarkisian also spoke on the growth of Manning's leadership on the field and praised the "natural competitiveness" of number 16.
"I think Arch is a naturally competitive guy. I've said this to him before, he's got a very infectious personality. I think people really gravitate to him," Sarkisian said Tuesday. "One of the things I see right now is, naturally, he's leading a group of younger players, especially at the skills spots at the wideout spot. His confidence really helps them. His understanding, his ability to connect to those guys in between series, has been very helpful."
Sarkisian added that Manning's competitive lights a fire in the defense as well, something that will benefit both sides in the long run.
"But also see a competitive spirit affecting the defensive side of the ball," Sarkisian said. "I think they like competing against Arch. I think they know he's going to talk a little smack to him. He's going to have fun with it. And I think that's bringing out kind of some personality in an Anthony Hill or a Manny Muhammad or a Michael Taaffe."
As good of a feeling it must be for the Texas fans to have such a skilled and accurate signal caller under center, the feeling of receiving such high praise from your head coach has to be ten times more motivating.
Even if a couple of "boos" are shouted towards his way.