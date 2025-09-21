Arch Manning Reacts to 'Immature' Stare Down in Texas Longhorns' Win
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning had his best performance of the season in Saturday's 55-0 win over Sam Houston State in Austin to wrap up non-conference play.
And in the process, he delivered a viral moment after celebrating a touchdown in the first quarter.
After powering his way in for his first of two rushing touchdowns, Manning quickly got into the face of Sam Houston State linebacker Antavious Fish, staring him down for a few seconds. Manning wasn't flagged on the play, but the referee quickly came over and had a discussion with him.
Arch Manning on Stare Down: "A Little Immature"
Manning was asked about the moment after the game and said he got an earful from the referee and his mom, Ellen.
"Probably a little much there," Manning said of the stare down. "My mom was pretty mad about that. A little immature, but I think it's some built up frustration those past few weeks."
He added that he was "scared" he was going to get flagged for the celebration,
"The ref came up to me, I was so scared," Manning said with a smile. "The ref ripped by a**. I apologized to the ref."
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game that Manning plays better when he lets his emotions loose a bit, something he certainly did against Sam Houston State.
"I always say this about Arch, there's a lot more personality in there than sometimes everyone gets to see," Sarkisian said. "I always feel like he's a little bit at his best when that emotion kind of comes out some. I think there was a lot built up in there, obviously, from last week that he needed to get out. But inevitably, I think the guys feed off of that for him, and it's one of his strengths."
"He's a very cerebral guy in his approach and in his preparation, but at his core, I think when he plays a little looser, a little bit more free, that's the best version of Arch," Sarkisian continued. "That's when he's really at his best."
Manning finished the night 18 of 21 passing for 309 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while also adding the two scores on the ground before being replaced by Matthew Caldwell midway through the third quarter.
Manning will need to keep momentum rolling into the bye week before the Longhorns head to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators in the SEC opener on Oct. 4.