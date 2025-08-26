Arch Manning Shifting Texas From Hunted to Hunter: 'We've Got A Red Dot On Everyone'
On Saturday, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns will head to Columbus to take on the No. 2/3 Ohio State Buckeyes at The Shoe, in what currently sits as the most anticipated Week 1 college football game in recent memory.
And as the No. 1 overall team, and riding arguably the most hyped quarterback in the history of the sport in Arch Manning into the season, the Longhorns already seem to be public enemy No. 1 in college football.
However, Manning isn't afraid of being spotlight or of being hunted. Instead, he, as well as his team, is embracing a role as the hunters.
Arch Manning's Mentality Heading into 2025
“I think that’s all of us at Texas,” Manning said when asked about being the top target on the schedule for every team they play this fall. “And I think we kind of try to shift the narrative. We’re going for everyone else. The target’s not on our back, but we’ve got a red dot on everyone else.”
Manning, of course, has always been an even-keeled and confident person both on and off the field.
He's had to be.
Growing up as the nephew and grandson of three of the best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL is one thing. But to then become the arguably most talked about and hyped recruit in the modern history of college football, you have to carry some sort of swagger if you're going to be successful.
Largely, he has had that in spades as well, completing 66 percent of his passes for 969 yards and nine touchdowns, and rushing 28 times for 115 yards and four more scores in 12 career games with just two starts.
But despite that inexperience, Manning continues to carry his unique form of humble confidence into the new season, with high expectations for his team.
He has such a calm and confident demeanor, in fact, that national pundits such as Paul Finebaum are already starting to hold him in the same breath as some of college football's greatest of all time.
Like Nothing We've Ever Seen
“I don’t think we’ve really seen anything like this,” Paul Finebaum said. “You can go back to [Johnny Manziel] in the year after he won the Heisman as a freshman, but that was all about controversy. [Tim Tebow] had already established himself as a freshman as part of a national championship team, as he was the backup. I don’t think there’s ever been anything like Arch Manning. When you listen to him, you start to think, he’s so savvy. But, then again, let’s not forget his two uncles are in the television business.”
Still, Arch himself believes he has a lot more to prove. And rightfully so after starting just two career games.
But then again, that could just be his humble confidence hard at work.
"I think a lot of undeserved attention," Manning said at SEC Media Days. "But hopefully it gets more deserving in the next few months. I don't think I've done enough yet to be taking a lot of pictures at restaurants and signing autographs. But maybe that will come eventually."