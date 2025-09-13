Arch Manning Struggles Mightily in First Half Against UTEP as Fans Boo
AUSTIN -- After having a solid bounce-back peformance in the home opener against San Jose State last week, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning fell back down to Earth in the first half of Week 3, doing so in ugly fashion.
Texas hosted the UTEP Miners on Saturday for the third game of non-conference play and appeared primed for another blowout win against a Group of 5 opponent.
But Texas' offense continued to struggle, something Manning played a major part in. As a result, some boos rained down from the fans at DKR at the end of the second quarter.
Arch Manning Not Good in First Half vs. UTEP
Despite having two rushing touchdowns, Manning finished the first half 5 of 16 passing for 69 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, though Texas led 14-3 headed into the locker room. He had 10 straight incompletions at the end of the second quarter before ending the streak on an 11-yard pass to tight end Jordan Washington.
Manning had some poor misses in the first half, a few of which were would-be touchdowns.
On the first drive facing a 4th and 5, he got nowhere close on a throw to an open Ryan Wingo, who wasn't even able to get his hands near a pass that sailed into the turf. Texas turned it over on downs.
Manning responded on the next drive with a 22-yard connection to Parker Livingstone, but Texas continued to lean on its running game before Manning finished the drive with a one-yard rushing score to give the Longhorns a 7-0 lead.
However, he then missed a throw to the pylon for Wingo in the red zone before throwing a bone-headed interception into traffic on 4th and 2 on the next play. Manning had a bad red-zone interception as well against San Jose State.
Facing another 4th and 2 on the next drive at the UTEP 34-yard line, Manning then had a poor overthrow in the end zone to Livingstone.
There was also a pair of short throws to the sideline in the second quarter that were simply just off the mark.
An elite Texas defense continued to do its part but the offense hardly held up its end of the bargain once again.
Arch Manning Has Been His Own Biggest Critic
After the win over San Jose State, Manning admitted that his play was "sloppy" and was open about his inconsistencies. He still finished 19 of 30 passing for 295 yards, four touchdowns and a pick along with a 20-yard rushing touchdown but the operation was not as crisp as it needed to be.
"I thought it was sloppy on my part," Manning said. "Can't turn the ball over in the red area. I kind of made some throws the defense had a chance to pick, which they didn't. So gotta play better. I think all around was a little sloppy."
Manning and the offesne will have to get things figured out before heading into the SEC opener against the Florida Gators on Oct. 4.
But before that, the Longhorns have one final non-conference game against Sam Houston on Sept. 20.