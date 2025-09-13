Texas Longhorns vs. UTEP Miners: Live Updates and Box Score
The Texas Longhorns are looking to make it two in a row on Saturday, when they welcome the UTEP Miners to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
As it stands, Texas is favored by just under 40 points in the matchup, and are widely expected to dominate their branch school from El Paso.
That said, there are plenty of things to look for in this matchup that the Longhorns need to improve upon.
Texas needs to take a step forward
Namely, those improvements come down to cleaning up penalties, consistency, and raising the intensity on both sides of the ball.
Fortunately, it appears that has been exactly the case this week in practice.
“I thought the intensity was as high as it’s been all season, Tuesday and Wednesday, and I credit that to our scout team players,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “You think about a lot of these guys on scout team, they’re fighting for playing time. They want to play, and so that’s a lot of their opportunity to show us, you know, their ability to play.”
“They raised the level of intensity, and that put a challenge on, you know, the first team offense, first team defense, to perform. As that intensity rose, I think you could feel it on both sides of the ball. And we owe a ton to the guys that were working on the scout team this week because I thought they gave an excellent look. It was highly competitive.”
Heading into the matchup Texas leads the all-time series vs. the Miners 6-0, winning by an average of 44 points in their last four matchups dating back to 2008. The two last played in 2020, with Texas dominating the Miners 59-3 in Austin behind a five touchdown performance by Sam Ehlinger, that included 426 yards through the air.
Kick off is set for 3:15 pm CT.
How to Watch No. 7 Texas vs. UTEP
- Game Day: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2025
- Game Time: 3:15 p.m. CT
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Longhorn Radio Network
Full Updated Texas vs. UTEP Betting Odds Via DraftKings
- Spread: Texas -40.5 (-112), UTEP +40.5 (-108)
- Over/Under: 51.5 (O -115, U -105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Follow along with us below for the latest live updates and box score for Texas vs. UTEP:
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
TOTAL
UTEP
Texas