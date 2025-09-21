Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns Blowing Out Sam Houston State at Halftime
The Texas Longhorns are on a mission to rewrite the narrative surrounding their offense.
Ahead of the 2025 season, quarterback Arch Manning and the Texas offense were expected to be dominant. Manning was a Heisman Trophy candidate and had a lot of chatter surrounding him about being the best quarterback in college football. After a disappointing start to the year, the Longhorns may be starting to put it together offensively.
Heading into halftime of Texas’ Saturday night bout with the Sam Houston State Bearkats, the Longhorns’ offense has put on a show.
Texas Longhorns Lead 31-0 at Halftime
Last season, Texas’ offense scored early and often, which just has not been the case this season. Running back Jerrick Gibson had seen enough. After the Longhorns’ defense held the Bearkats to a three-and-out to start the game, Manning and company took over on their own 24 yard line. After a methodical 12-play drive, Gibson scored the first touchdown of the game and the Longhorns’ first opening-drive touchdown since the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal against Arizona State last season.
The next time Texas had the ball, the Longhorns took over on their own 40 found the endzone for the second time, once again on the ground. From the five yard line, Arch tucked the ball and took it into the endzone, and effectively firing up his team and showing he still has his swagger and confidence.
On the third drive, Manning showed off his arm and found tight end Jordan Washington for a 32 yard touchdown. With five minutes left in the half, Sam Houston was able to hold the Longhorns to a field goal, but failed to hold up on Texas’ final drive of the half, in which Manning recorded his second rushing touchdown of the game.
Heading into the half, Manning had completed 14 for his 17 passing attempts for 227 passing yards and a passing touchdown, as well as 11 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
While the offense has completely flipped its script, its the Texas defense that has been opening the door for its success. The Longhorns have held the Bearkats to 50 total yards, two first downs, and recorded an interception to close out the half.
Once both teams come back out after the half, it will be interesting to see if both sides of the ball can continue their success from the impressive first half.