Texas Longhorns vs. Sam Houston State Bearkats: Live Game Updates
The No. 8 Texas Longhorns are set for one last contest before their bye week and then SEC opener against the Florida Gators in two weeks' time.
The Burnt Orange offense, led by sophomore quarterback Arch Manning, have had their ups and downs through three games in the 2025 season, with a long season opener in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes leading to a very prolific performance against San Jose State and then another mediocre weekend last week against the UTEP Miners.
Now, the team has one last chance to prove that they are primed and ready to compete in college football's toughest conference.
Texas Has Won the One Past Matchup Between the Two Teams
The Longhorns and Bearkats have only faced off once before, back in 2006, which resulted in a whopping 56-3 win for the Burnt Orange.
Colt McCoy had a near perfect night of passing, completing 13 of 15 passes with two touchdowns, and the defense had two interceptions and shut out the Bearkats 42-0 in the first half of play.
Texas is 2-1 on the 2025 season, and Sam Houston State is looking for their first win.
The two teams kickoff from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin at 7:00, and we will be right here with live updates as the action unfolds from the Forty Acres.
