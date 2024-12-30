Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo 'Not Too Worried' About Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns are being presented with some classic bulletin-board material ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Peach Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Arizona State star running back Cam Skattebo met with the media Monday in Atlanta and showed no shortage of confidence ahead of the New Year's Day matchup.
"There's nobody out there that can stop me," Skattebo said, per ESPN. "They continue to keep saying that people are going to try to stop me. There's nobody out there that can stop me. We played in 13 games, and I've been the target on each one, so I'm not too worried. We're going to play our game and play ball and see what happens there."
Skattebo certainly has every reason to feel confident ahead of the biggest game of his collegiate career. Despite being picked to finish last in the Big 12, the Sun Devils put together a season to remember, winning the conference during their first season in the league.
Skattebo was a major reason why. He heads into the Peach Bowl with 263 carries for 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns along with 37 catches for 506 yards and three scores this season. He has seven 100-yard games this season -- highlighted by a 262-yard performance against Mississippi State -- along with four three-touchdown games and eight contests with at least two scores. In the Big 12 Championship against Iowa State, he had 16 carries for 170 yards and two scores while adding two catches for 38 yards and another touchdown.
The Texas defense is allowing the second-fewest points (13.3) in the country while surrendering the 11th-fewest rushing yards per contest (104.5), but Skattebo is clearly the best running back the Longhorns have faced this season.
Something will have to give when No. 5 Texas and No. 4 Arizona State kick off from Atlanta on Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT.
