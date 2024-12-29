Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Wants to Prove 'He's The Better QB' Over Quinn Ewers
Arizona State Sun Devils QB Sam Leavitt is out to prove something against the Texas Longhorns.
Ahead of the biggest game of his football career, Leavitt did not hold back on his feelings, telling the Arizona State media that he wants to show the world that he is a superior QB to Longhorns star Quinn Ewers.
"I've watched him for a fair amount of time now, and I'm just excited for the opportunity," Leavitt said. "People keep counting me out since Day 1 and I'm gonna go prove I'm the better quarterback. That's how I've felt since Day 1. I'm gonna go play everybody on the map."
Of course, now Leavitt's comments have gone viral, with Texas players taking notice as well. That includes newly-minted national freshman of the year Collin Simmons, who reposted the quote to his Instagram story.
To be fair, Leavitt has had a heck of a year under center for the Sun Devils, throwing for 2,663 yards and 24 touchdowns with just five interceptions, and rushing for 383 yards and five more scores. He also has a QB rating of 159.3 and is completing better than 63 percent of his passes.
Not bad for a freshman who arrived in Tempe via the Transfer Portal last offseason.
Meanwhile Ewers is completing 66.5 percent of his passes for 2,867 yards and 26 scores with 10 interceptions, and a QB rating of 148.0.
Where Ewers does have a clear edge, however, is his experience. In his three seasons at Texas, Ewers has led Texas to back-to-back 10-win seasons, a Big 12 Championship win, two College Football Playoff appearances, and a Sec Championship appearance.
Yes, Leavitt led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title of his own as well, but Ewers still holds a significant edge in terms of accomplishments over the young freshman.
That said, he could close the gap. But won't be easy.
Heading into this matchup, the Sun Devils are currently 13.5-point underdogs in Atlanta and are set to face arguably the best defense in college football. Not only that, but they'll have to do it without their clear No. 1 receiver.
And if Leavitt is able to lead his team to an upset over the heavily favored Longhorns, he could very well establish himself as one of the nation's top passers.
The Longhorns and Sun Devils will kick off at noon CT on New Years Day from Mercedes Benz Stadium.
