Arch Manning Responds to Sam Leavitt's Comments on Quinn Ewers

After Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt took a shot at Quinn Ewers this weekend, Texas Longhorns red shirt freshman Arch Manning shared his thoughts on the comments.

April 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA: Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Arch Manning (16), left, and Quinn Ewers (3) throw passes while warming up ahead of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins-Imagn Images via American Statesman
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt sent a shot across the bow of Quinn Ewers over the weekend, telling the media that he believed he was a better player than the Texas Longhorns star.

"I've watched him for a fair amount of time now, and I'm just excited for the opportunity," Leavitt said. "People keep counting me out since Day 1 and I'm gonna go prove I'm the better quarterback. That's how I've felt since Day 1. I'm gonna go play everybody on the map."

Those comments eventually went viral and even caught the attention of Ewers' Texas Longhorns teammates.

On Monday at Peach Bowl Media Day ahead of the New Year's Day matchup between the Sun Devils and Longhorns, Texas back up QB Arch Manning was asked about Leavitt's comments, and shared his thoughts on the matter.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates after the Sun Devils defeat the Iowa State Cyclones
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates after the Sun Devils defeat the Iowa State Cyclones and win the 2024 Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Obviously, they've had a good year," Manning said, via Orange Bloods. "I feel like as a quarterback you always want to think you're the best. So I kind of understand where he is coming from. But Quinn is a dang good quarterback, so I'm just excited for the game and excited to hopefully get a win."

Leavitt has had a heck of a year under center for the Sun Devils, throwing for 2,663 yards and 24 touchdowns with just five interceptions, and rushing for 383 yards and five more scores. He also has a QB rating of 159.3 and is completing better than 63 percent of his passes. He also led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title as well.

Not bad for a freshman who arrived in Tempe via the Transfer Portal last offseason.

That said, Ewers has had quite a special career of his own, and despite the noise surrounding the Longhorns QB situation this season, he has put together another excellent campaign.

In his three years in Austin, Ewers has led the Longhorns to a 26-7 record, back-to-back 10-win seasons and two conference title appearances - winning one in 2023. He also helped the Horns reach the College Football Playoff for the second-consecutive year and has thrown for 8,523 yards and 63 touchdowns while completing 65.1 percent of his passes in his career, putting him third in school history behind only Colt McCoy and Sam Ehlinger.

Not to mention, with Manning being who he is, he obviously knows a good QB when he sees one.

Ewers and Leavitt will face off at noon CT on New Year's Day on ESPN.

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

