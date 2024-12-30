Arch Manning Responds to Sam Leavitt's Comments on Quinn Ewers
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt sent a shot across the bow of Quinn Ewers over the weekend, telling the media that he believed he was a better player than the Texas Longhorns star.
"I've watched him for a fair amount of time now, and I'm just excited for the opportunity," Leavitt said. "People keep counting me out since Day 1 and I'm gonna go prove I'm the better quarterback. That's how I've felt since Day 1. I'm gonna go play everybody on the map."
Those comments eventually went viral and even caught the attention of Ewers' Texas Longhorns teammates.
On Monday at Peach Bowl Media Day ahead of the New Year's Day matchup between the Sun Devils and Longhorns, Texas back up QB Arch Manning was asked about Leavitt's comments, and shared his thoughts on the matter.
"Obviously, they've had a good year," Manning said, via Orange Bloods. "I feel like as a quarterback you always want to think you're the best. So I kind of understand where he is coming from. But Quinn is a dang good quarterback, so I'm just excited for the game and excited to hopefully get a win."
Leavitt has had a heck of a year under center for the Sun Devils, throwing for 2,663 yards and 24 touchdowns with just five interceptions, and rushing for 383 yards and five more scores. He also has a QB rating of 159.3 and is completing better than 63 percent of his passes. He also led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title as well.
Not bad for a freshman who arrived in Tempe via the Transfer Portal last offseason.
That said, Ewers has had quite a special career of his own, and despite the noise surrounding the Longhorns QB situation this season, he has put together another excellent campaign.
In his three years in Austin, Ewers has led the Longhorns to a 26-7 record, back-to-back 10-win seasons and two conference title appearances - winning one in 2023. He also helped the Horns reach the College Football Playoff for the second-consecutive year and has thrown for 8,523 yards and 63 touchdowns while completing 65.1 percent of his passes in his career, putting him third in school history behind only Colt McCoy and Sam Ehlinger.
Not to mention, with Manning being who he is, he obviously knows a good QB when he sees one.
Ewers and Leavitt will face off at noon CT on New Year's Day on ESPN.
