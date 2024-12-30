Johntay Cook II Sends Message to Texas Longhorns After Transfer Portal Decision
Former Texas Longhorns receiver Johntay Cook II has officially found his new home after committing to the Washington Huskies on Saturday.
Even after Texas parted ways with him mid-season, he's remained a consistent presence on the Longhorn social media scene, exchanging jabs with Texas fans while doing his fair share of "trolling" along the way.
Despite the back-and-forth banter with fans, Cook II made it clear that he has "nothing but love" for the Longhorns after spending nearly two full seasons in Austin.
"Nothing but love for my former teammates at my previous university," Cook tweeted Saturday. "I thank you all for the great competition and memories. Gods plan not mine."
Cook II and Texas "mutually" parted ways prior to the team's game against the Florida Gators. A former four-star recruit in the 2023 class, he was expected to bring big-time play-making ability to the Forty Acres, but instead only managed 16 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns as a Longhorn.
"We have nothing but respect for him and his family," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "Wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. ... It was mutual between the two of us."
Cook now joins a Washington team that beat Texas 37-31 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl last season. The Huskies were unable to build off of their terrific 2023 season this year, as they'll head into their Sun Bowl matchup against the Louisville Cardinals with a 6-6 record.
