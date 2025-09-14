Betting Odds Released for Texas Longhorns vs. Sam Houston State Bearkats
Even during their 27-10 win over the UTEP Miners Saturday in Austin, the struggles on offense for Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns were very evident, as Arch Manning started out completing only five passes out of 16 attempts, and one incompletion resulted in an interception, which even led to boos from the home crowd.
Manning would finish 11 of 25 for 114 yards with a touchdown and the pick, and what he lacked in offense with his arm, he made up for with his legs, taking off nine times for 51 yards and not one, but two rushing touchdowns, making the most of running back Quintrevion Wisner's absence.
However, despite winning, the Burnt Orange would drop one spot in the weekly AP Top 25 rankings, going from No. 7 to No. 8.
Betting Odds For Texas vs. Sam Houston State
Nevertheless, a new week awaits the national champion hopefuls as they now turn their attention to welcome another Lone Star school, the Sam Houston State Bearkats, to the Forty Acres.
And even though the Horns weren't exactly the well-oiled machine against UTEP that many expected, that hasn't changed the minds of those that set the lines at DraftKings Sportsbooks, which currently favors Texas by a staggering 41.5 points.
According to ESPN's matchup predictor, the Longhorns were given a 98.9 percent chance to win against the Bearkats, who will be visiting Austin after enjoying a bye week.
While the Burnt Orange are 2-1, 2025 has not been too kindly to Sam Houston State, as they sit 0-3 after losses to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, the UNLV Rebels, and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
The two teams have met on the gridiron once before, back in September of 2006, and it resulted in quite the beatdown from the Longhorns in the form of a 56-3 victory.
The biggest concern surrounding Texas right now is definitely the slow development of sophomore quarterback Arch Manning into the full-time starter role, as the former Quinn Ewers backup has completed just over half of his passes, 47 of 85, for 579 yards, six passing touchdowns, and three interceptions.
However, similar to the UTEP game, what Manning has been unable to do with his arm, his legs have made up for, as he also leads the team in rushing, carrying the ball 23 times for 112 yards and a trio of touchdowns.
Wide receiver Parker Livingstone has been the main beneficiary of Manning's completions, catching eight passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
The defense is led by senior safety Michael Taaffe, who currently holds a team-leading 23 tackles.
The two teams kick off Saturday night at 7:00 PM from Austin.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
