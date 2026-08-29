Biggest Overreaction Texas Longhorns Fans Should Avoid Right Now

Talking season is almost over. The long and drawn-out offseason is nearly behind us.

College football is about to begin.

And for a team like the Texas Longhorns, this means finally being able to put aside all of the doubt and uncertainty that comes with being a team that's under an often negative microscope --- and for good reason -- after starting off last year No. 1 in the rankings before missing the College Football Playoff altogether.

As a result of last year's shortcomings, any slightly negative thing to come out of both spring and fall camp in Austin this offseason has led to some overreactions from both within and outside the fanbase.

But for now, one overreaction Texas fans should stray far away from is any concern surrounding quarterback Arch Manning.

Arch Manning's Fall Camp Miscues Have Been Blown Out of Proportion

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has been open about Manning's "up-and down ... inconsistent" play during fall camp, saying the star quarterback needs to be "a little more energized and a little more sharp."

On top of that, he's admitted the offense has been "sloppy" at times, which means that blame unintentionally gets directed right at Manning.

Sarkisian is playing an intelligent game here.

He doesn't have to say anything publicy about Manning's up-and-down play during fall camp. Hell, he could just choose to sunshine pump in order to prevent his starting quarterback from receiving any public criticism and save all of it for behind closed doors.

But he wants to make Manning better, and he's doing so by holding him up to a Heisman-level standard. Sarkisian isn't doing this for the rest of the quarterback It's not like he's going in front of the media and talking about the inconsistencies of transfer quarterback MJ Morris, which Texas Longhorns on SI saw first-hand during the team's first two practices of fall camp.

Sarkisian's public criticisms of Manning are intentional. Has Manning been perfect? Of course not. Multiple interceptions caught on camera and posted by the Texas media team support that.

But Texas fans -- and Texas "haters" -- need to realize Sarkisian's intentions, and use that to their advantage when coming to a logical conclusion about Manning's performance during fall camp.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer for Manning to put any offseason "struggles" behind and prove why the hype in 2026 is warranted.

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