Buffalo Bills Re-Sign Former Texas Longhorns QB
AUSTIN -- The Buffalo Bills are solidifying their quarterback depth behind Josh Allen as the 2025 offseason gets underway, and are bringing back a former Texas Longhorns starter in order to do so.
The Bills announced Wednesday that they have re-signed former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele to a one-year deal after spending the entire 2024 season on injured reserve with a neck injury. He originally joined Buffalo in 2023 but spent the year on the team's practice squad.
Buechele originally signed a three-year $2.44 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 after going undrafted. However, he spent all of his time on the Chiefs practice squad and has yet to appear in an NFL game. He's received action in the preseason.
Buechele finished out his collegiate career with SMU following three seasons at Texas. It was his two years with the Mustangs where he truly shined, following a path similiar to that of Garrett Gilbert. Buechele remains fourth on SMU's all-time passing yards list (7,024) and third in passing touchdowns (57).
During his time at Texas, Buechele went 403 of 648 passing for 4,636 yards, 30 touchdowns and 16 interceptions along with 169 carries for 258 yards and four scores. In his collegiate debut in 2016, he led Texas to a 50-47 double-overtime win over No. 10 Notre Dame, finishing with three total touchdowns.
The emergence of Sam Ehlinger in 2017 created somewhat a quarterback competition for head coah Tom Herman. The following season, Buechele appeared in just two games before transferring to SMU for the 2019 campaign.
