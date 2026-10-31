Texas Longhorns Make Final Injury Decision on Colin Simmons vs. Mississippi State

The Texas Longhorns have been dealing with some key injuries during SEC play this season.

Texas defensive end Colin Simmons has been among the most notable absences alongside offensive tackle Trevor Goosby. Though Goosby will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered last week against Ole Miss, Simmons is set to return at some point while dealing with an ankle injury.

Ahead of Saturday's matchup agaisnt Mississippi State, Simmons received a somewhat surprising designation of "questionable" on the initial injury report before being downgraded to "doubtful" on Thursday.

And now, Simmons has officially been ruled out on Friday's injury report, as expected. He joins Goosby and defensive end Richard Wesley as the only three Longhorns that are officially out against Mississippi State.

Aside from that, players like wide receiver Cam Coleman, running back Hollywood Smothers remain off the injury report. Coleman didn't return against Ole Miss after suffering an apparent upper-body injury while Smothers missed the game entirely due to a shoulder injury.

What Colin Simmons Said About His Ankle Injury

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons (1) rushes the line during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an interview with longtime Texas beat writers Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden, Simmons didn't say exactly when he expects to return. However, it's clear he's in good spirits and is on the brink of returning, potentially as early as next week against Missouri.

"Just (taking it) week by week, day by day," Simmons said.

Based on he's been listed on the injury report this week before Friday's update, it feels like Simmons

Once he returns, Simmons will have a chance at chasing the Texas single-season sack record along with potentially finishing as college football's sack leader during the 2026 campaign.

Simmons currently has an FBS-leading 10.5 sacks this season. This is impressive considering he missed most of the fourth quarter against Florida -- when he originally suffered the injury -- along with the entire Ole Miss game.

Unless players like Indiana's Tobi Osunsanmi or Bowling Green's Myles Bradley can have a big games on Saturday, it's likely that Simmons will remain as the current FBS sack leader headed into Week 10.

Others pass rushers chasing Simmons in total sacks like LSU's Princewill Umanmielen and Virginia Tech's Aycen Stevens are on a bye this week. Simmons could return against Missouri and build the gap even further.

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