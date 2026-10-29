For the Texas Offense to Reach Its Full Potential, One Thing Needs to Happen

The Texas Longhorns showed signs of life after holding on to a narrow win over the Ole Miss Rebels. The offense played a role in Texas' win.

The Longhorns finished with 419 total yards, the most since Week 1 against Texas State. Texas was inconsistent at times, but it averaged 4.9 yards per carry and looked much more comfortable.

Steve Sarkisian is close to fully unlocking the offense, but one key component is missing.

Cam Coleman's Involvement

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman left Saturday's game with a shoulder injury and finished with one 12-yard reception. However, the star wideout was listed as probable on Wednesday's injury report. This is fantastic news given Sarkisian's initial concern about Coleman's injury.

Coleman's lack of production has been surprising. To Arch Manning's credit, he's made a few terrific throws that Coleman dropped. In the first quarter, Manning tried to connect with Coleman on a post, but he dropped the ball in stride and would've scored a touchdown.

Sarkisian spoke about Coleman's miscue in relation to the failed onside kick recovery against Ole Miss.

"We felt good about it (the onside kick deployment). We didn't make the play. That's going to happen sometimes. It's no different than we throw a post to Cam Coleman and I'm going to throw more posts to Cam Coleman," Sarkisian said. "Sometimes you just don't catch it. Like that's human nature. It can happen."

Coleman had a breakout game against Oklahoma, posting five receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. However, the former Auburn wide receiver hasn't been quite as productive as people thought.

Against Power Four opponents, Coleman has 14 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He's recorded one reception in two different games and has failed to eclipse 60 yards in five contests. Coleman has had a disappointing year, despite being the highest-rated wide receiver in the transfer portal.

On Saturday, Ryan Wingo stepped up in Coleman's absence. But even Wingo hasn't had the year many Longhorns fans envisioned. The offense has clearly regressed. Perhaps last week's performance was a step in the right direction.

With five games remaining, Texas needs all hands on deck. Coleman is too talented and should break out at some point, but Sarkisian has to meet him halfway. Mississippi State's secondary is vulnerable. They've allowed the most passing yards in the SEC, so perhaps Coleman's role could increase this week.

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