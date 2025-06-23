Cam Newton Lays Out Possible Arch Manning to Cowboys Scenario
Arch Manning has yet to even play his first game as the Texas Longhorns' full-time starter, yet no one can stop thinking about him at the NFL level.
That comes naturally with him being the nephew of both Peyton and Eli Manning, two of the more iconic quarterbacks of the 21st Century. However, Manning has been the subject of more NFL spectulation than any other quarterback in recent memory, and he's thrown less than 100 collegiate passes. In fact, it's become quite common for pundits to name certain teams he could be a good fit with.
Former NFL MVP Cam Newton took this a step further, laying out a detailed scenario that could bring Manning to the Dallas Cowboys as Dak Prescott's replacement.
"If you do not perform this year, that door is going to close, and in come, drum roll please, Arch Manning," Newton said on his "4th and 1" podcast. "If you don't go to that NFC Championship this year, this is your career, bro. Jerry is going to do any and everything to spend everything for Arch Manning. I can see it now, 'Jerry Jones, Sunday Night Football, the Manning family.' Dak has had well enough options. He had a successful running game with Pollard as well Ezekiel Elliott. Defense, whew. Troy Aikman had only had one lockdown guy, Prime. Dak Prescott had Stephon Gilmore and Trevon Diggs. What more do you need?
"There is a guy by the name of Archievious Manning [not his actual name] that is waiting in a city close to Dallas that can't wait. Schottenheimer ain't going to jump on that grenade. Klayton Adams ain't going to jump on that grenade. Dak, you ain't even going to jump on that grenade, they going to kick you off of that grenade."
Of course, there are a lot of hurdles standing in the way of this scenario.
For one, it's not even a sure thing that Manning enters next year's draft, as he could easily decide to stay in college for another year.
For two, the Cowboys just signed Prescott to a four-year, $240 million extension in September that would be difficult to move on from. According to OverTheCap, the Cowboys would take on a dead cap hit of nearly $90 million if they trade Prescott next offseason, and nearly $130 million if they cut him outright. There's absolutely no way they would take on that much of a financial burden.
Even if it would be fun to see Manning with the Cowboys, it just doesn't seem very likely at the moment.