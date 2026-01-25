Cam Skattebo is Still Clinging onto CFP Loss to Texas Longhorns

For the first time in three seasons, the Texas Longhorns were not in the hunt for a national championship after a 9-3 regular season, which left the Longhorns outside the College Football Playoff and ended their season with a win in the Citrus Bowl.

Last postseason, the Longhorns were able to make a run in the first year of the expanded College Football Playoff, defeating the Clemson Tigers in the first round, the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl, before falling short against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl.

From those three matchups, the victory over the Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl was a classic thriller, with the Longhorns coming away with a 39-31 win in double overtime after the Sun Devils managed to roar back in the fourth quarter. And one former Sun Devil is once again being vocal about that loss over a year ago.

Skattebo Continues to Talk Texas

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs with the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On a recent episode of the Roommates Show, hosted by the New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, former Arizona State star running back and current New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo once again commented on the loss to Texas in last season's CFP.

“They had thrown the ball downfield on 4th and 13, dude drops the ball, never had possession of the ball, rolls over and puts it in his lap, and they called it a touchdown," Skattebo said. "I hate making excuses, but there are some things that could have been changed, for sure, to take a win there.”

The play Skattebo is mentioning is Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers finding wide receiver Matthew Golden wide open in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-long for a game-tying 28-yard touchdown in the first overtime.

On the 4th and 13 the ball hits the ground & moves. When a receiver catches the ball, he has to survive the ground.



Catch or no catch? pic.twitter.com/WfWKfL2Je0 — 🌵 Mr. Az (@MrAzSports) January 3, 2025

And the very next play from scrimmage in double-overtime, Ewers found tight end Gunnar Helm for a go-ahead touchdown, with the game being sealed with an interception by safety Andrew Mukuba.

Skattebo in is own right had a monster game against one of the best defenses in the country that season, almost willing the Sun Devils to victory, as the running back ended the Peach Bowl with a 30-carry, 143-rushing-yard, two-rushing-touchdown, one passing-touchdown performance.

This is not the first time the now Giants running back speaks on the loss to the Longhorns in last season's playoff, as over the summer, heading into the 2025 NFL season. Skattebo made an appearance on the St. Brown Podcast hosted by Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

Skattebo once again brought up Golden's touchdown catch and the "controversial" no-call for targeting on a tackle by Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe late in the fourth quarter.

“Targeting, catch-no-catch in the end zone,” Skattebo said. “We review everything but that one. I don’t understand it.”