Cam Skattebo Just Can’t Let CFP Loss to Texas Longhorns Go
In the 2025 Peach Bowl, the Texas Longhorns narrowly beat the Arizona State Sun Devils in a two-overtime thriller.
In the playoff bout, now-New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo put on a performance to remember for the Sun Devils. He single-handedly tried to will the team to victory and just fell short. At the end of Skattebo’s 30-carry, 143-rushing-yard, two-rushing-touchdown, one passing-touchdown game, so physically exhausted that it showed through the television screen. It was evident that he would rather die on the field than give up.
On a recent episode of the St. Brown Podcast hosted by Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother, current free agent wide receiver, Equanimeous St. Brown, Skattebo aired his grievances from the 2025 Peach Bowl.
Let it Go, Skattebo
Amon-Ra started the conversation, recalling the game and his feelings as a spectator. He prompted the New York Giants running back by saying he had no clue how Arizona State lost that game. Without missing a beat, Skattebo started rattling off calls he thought were questionable.
“Targeting, catch-no-catch in the end zone,” Skattebo said. “We review everything but that one. I don’t understand it.”
The Texas Longhorns came away with the victory, partially due to their 322 passing yards, two punt returns for a total of 80 yards that gave their offense favorable field position and quarterback Quinn Ewers’ four touchdown performance.
Even if the Longhorns were given an edge with the two plays he mentioned, the Sun Devils had multiple opportunities to win the game after. The targeting call he mentioned occurred at the end of regulation, and they had a chance to stop Texas after Skattebo scampered into the endzone in the first overtime period. Despite what the referees called on the Gunnar Helm touchdown catch, the Sun Devils still had a chance to tie the game up and just could not convert.
"At the end of the day, the best team is the team that wins the football game, bottom line,” Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham said after the loss. “That's a really good football team we faced. That's one of the best teams in the country, and they've built that thing over four years to get to where they're at. And I have the utmost respect for Sark and that entire football team, and I know our team does as well because that was a battle."