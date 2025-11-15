Georgia Bulldogs Should Be Concerned With Colin Simmons' Latest PFF Grade
Sophomore edge rusher Colin Simmons is only adding on to a stellar season with the No.10 Texas Longhorns.
Through nine games this season, Simmons has been graded the highest at his position in the SEC with a 87.0.
In his second season with the Longhorns, Simmons has totaled 30 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, and an outstanding eight sacks headed into Saturday's matchup in Athens against No. 5 Georgia. The only other edge rusher that has logged more sacks this season is Cashius Howell of No. 3 Texas A&M with 10.5 sacks.
Simmons has quickly proven himself as game-wrecker for Texas this season.
Along with his ability to get into opposing backfields, the sophomore has also been influencing the turnover game with two forced fumbles this season, one of which resulted in Simmons recovering the fumble himself as well.
What Makes Simmons So Dominant?
While PFF grades have come under scrutiny at times for their inconsistency, Simmons' grade of 87.0 is probably warranted. Not only has the sophomore been one of the most impactful defenders for the Longhorns this season, but he's also impacted the gameplans of opposing offenses as well.
When opposing offenses run the ball at Simmons, normally on the right side of the defensive line, it's very rare that running backs find significant yardage. In fact, even when teams run the ball away from Simmons, the edge rusher often times still finds a way to impact the play to some degree.
Simmons' pursuit of the quarterback also factors into his high grade at the edge rusher position. During SEC play, Simmons has totaled a conference-leading 26 pressures on opposing quarterbacks.
Does Colin Simmons Need to Have a Big Game?
It's no secret that safety Michael Taaffe will be back in action this week. The defensive back's return from injury has been a major headline across the college football world, but it also affects Simmons on the defensive line as well.
With Taaffe back in coverage for an already talented Texas defense, fans could see more blitz packages from the Longhorns against Georgia. If Simmons performs like he has all season, that will mean more opportunities for the edge rusher to impact the game.
One of the biggest points of emphasis for Texas players this weekend should be to not play hero-ball. With an offense trending in the right direction and a defense that's getting some much-needed help in the secondary, the Longhorns merely have to play to their potential to contend with the Bulldogs on Saturday night.