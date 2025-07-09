Colin Simmons Shares First Look at New Texas Longhorns Jersey Number
Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons has spent the past few years of his life standing out.
He stood out at Duncanville High School as a five-star recruit and 247Sports’ No. 4 edge rusher in the class of 2024.
He stood out during his freshman year at Texas, starting in all 16 games and recording 48 tackles (14 tackles for loss) and nine sacks.
He has even stood out during the offseason, being named to multiple lists for top players and hosting his own football camp for children with special needs.
Simmons to change things up in 2025
With sophomore year approaching, he gears up to make another attempt at standing out. Only this time, he will do so wearing a new number.
Although fans have grown to recognize him as No. 11, as he wore this number both in high school and during his freshman year, he will embrace this upcoming season donning the No. 1 jersey. He posted a photo of himself in his new number on Instagram Wednesday, a change he had previously announced earlier this offseason.
He will share the number with wide receiver Ryan Wingo, another sophomore anticipated to make a major impact for the Longhorns this upcoming season.
The media asked Simmons about his name being listed under a different number for 2025 back at the spring practice media availability in April, a question to which his response was concise.
"Because I'm the one," he said.
He later elaborated on this response by explaining what his friend, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons, had to say about the switch.
"Me and Micah actually had that conversation early on, after the Super Bowl," Simmons said. "He knew I was changing my number, and I kind of told him that I want to take my own path, in my own lane, and he understood it. He didn't want me to change it, but I had to."
Parsons wears No. 11 in the NFL, and the two have developed a friendship of sorts after Parsons attended one of Simmons’ high school games. They collaborated at Simmons’ football camp in Duncanville for children with special needs in late June.
Simmons has at large won over the Longhorns fanbase, and his strong showings as a true freshman indicate that he could even further establish himself as Texas aims to claim the national title.
Fans who want to see how Simmons looks on the field this season can now look for him in a No. 1 jersey.