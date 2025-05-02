College Football Insider Gives Hot Take On Quinn Ewers Selection In Draft
It should be no secret that Quinn Ewers has been subjected to a decent amount of skepticism, especially in the last year.
Many Texas fans and college football analysts believe that Ewers should have been benched in favor of Arch Manning, especially in the beginning of the year when Manning briefly took the reins of the Longhorns when Ewers was sidelined with an abdominal injury.
Could the Longhorns have topped Ohio State and gone on to beat Notre Dame in this year's national championship game with Arch Manning at the helm?
Of course, we'll never know the true answer to that, but we do know that many mock drafts saw the Texas quarterback being taken in the third round, some even as late as the sixth round.
So, when Ewers was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 231st overall pick in the seventh round of the draft, the very last quarterback taken, some were surprised.
Others like college football analyst Bruce Feldman? Not so much.
Another large spectacle of quarterback drama surrounding the draft was the sudden fall of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns after being list as a top-five pick at one point leading up to the draft.
When asked which result shocked him more, Feldman didn't hesitate with his answer.
"Oh, it's Shedeur being taken where he was. I was always skeptical whenever I'd hear somebody go 'Oh, Quinn may be like a second-rounder, some teams like him, maybe a third-rounder,' I had always heard like he was like a fifth-round guy," Feldman told Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show. "I think he was done with what he was doing at Texas, and he's played in a bunch of big games, but I think people were concerned about his athleticism and also his durability, that he'd never finish the season."
It will likely take a while to see what impact Ewers has on the AFC East team, as the Dolphins will likely stick with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, but given his history of concussions, it might not be too long until we see the Southlake native under center.