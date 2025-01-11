College GameDay Makes Picks for Texas vs. Ohio State at Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON -- The Texas Longhorns are underdogs headed into Friday night's Cotton Bowl matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but don't tell that to the legendary Lee Corso.
The College GameDay crew made their picks for the College Football Playoff Semifinal, and Corso's choice stood out from the rest of the group. Desmond Howard, Nick Saban and Pat McAfee all picked Ohio State, with McAfee even throwing in an emphatic "Horns Down" to the camera.
But Corso put on his Hook 'Em headgear and stayed true to his championship pick from the start of the season.
Take a look:
"Texas is my national champion pick," Corso said earlier in the season. "I'm not going away from that. That's the story, I'm sticking to it. Texas."
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian likely prefers the team to play with an underdog mentality, but Corso's pick is doing the exact opposite.
"I could probably poll everybody in this room and you'd probably all agree, they're the favorite to win the game, and that's okay. But that's football. That's sport," Sarkisian said. "That's why we have to do what we do. So I'm not going to back off of what I said. The reality is the reality. Now, we have to go perform. That's our responsibility as a football team, to go perform. But they've earned that right because of the way they've played here the past couple weeks."
