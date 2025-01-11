Quinn Ewers Reveals NFL Draft Decision Before Cotton Bowl
Ahead of the Texas Longhorns' College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Ohio State, one of the biggest questions was asked to star quarterback Quinn Ewers by ESPN's Pete Thamel. But it had nothing to do with the Buckeyes. Rather, it was whether or not he plans on playing college football next year.
“Nah, I don’t,” Ewers said.
He then added, when asked about the rumors that he could use his final year of eligibility and play next season elsewhere:
“I haven’t even paid attention to it. I’m not really sure what’s going on,” Ewers said.
The short, yet sweet declaration from Ewers seemingly brings to an end any speculation that he could enter the transfer portal. Instead, as long had been the expectation, this will be his final year of college football, before beginning his career in the NFL.
As we saw Thursday, the precedent has been set for a draft-eligible quarterback opting to go into the transfer portal rather than going off to the next level. Now former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck went back on his prior NFL Draft declaration and entered the portal Thursday, before announcing his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes just a day later.
Yet, even while Beck's transfer decision has set the market for a quarterback of Ewers' caliber to put off the draft for another year and enter the portal ahead of their final season in college. He is sticking to his plan of making his junior season the final of his college career.
The Longhorns and Buckeyes will kick off the Cotton Bowl inside AT&T Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT where Ewers will look to lead Texas to its first national championship appearance in over a decade.
