Notre Dame Star Throws Shade at Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes tonight in the Cotton Bowl. Both teams are talented enough to win a national championship, but only one of them will win tonight and advance to that game to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame knocked off the Penn State Nittany Lions by a final score of 27-24 last night to punch their ticket to the big game.
While the majority of the nation is picking Ohio State to win tonight, Texas is coming into the game with a lot of confidence. They are loaded with talent on both sides of the football as well.
That being said, one Fighting Irish star spoke out with a bold take about tonight's game and he also threw some shade at the Longhorns.
Jeremiyah Love, the star running back for Notre Dame, spoke out and boldly stated that he wants to play against the Buckeyes. He also stated that he thinks Ohio State is better than Texas.
“We want to play Ohio State. We lost to them last year in a game we should have won," Love said. "I feel like Ohio State is better than Texas. I want to play the best and win."
This should just provide extra motivation for the Longhorns.
How sweet would it be to knock off the Buckeyes and then go on to make Love eat his words? That would be the best feeling in the world at this point.
However, this has been a trend over the last week. Many believe that Ohio State is the best team in the country. Some don't believe it's even close.
Granted, the Buckeyes have a ton of elite players. On paper, they could very well be the most talented team in the nation. But, the game must be played and Ohio State must prove it on the field.
Texas isn't sweating all of the predictions or statements like the one that Love made. They're focused on the game at hand and coming out and playing a strong game.
Hopefully, the Longhorns will be celebrating a national championship berth later this evening.
