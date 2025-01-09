Texas Longhorns OC Kyle Flood Impressed With Tre Wisner's Rise to Starting RB
In a position that doesn't get as much rotation, Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner surely made an impact.
A second-year player, Wisner started the season as the second-string running back behind Jaydon Blue, but when Blue had to step away due to injury, Wisner was ready to take on the job. Wisner would have started the year as a third-string before CJ Baxter's season-ending injury. The sophomore started making a case for himself in the starting position after the team's conference opener against Mississippi State.
Wisner told the media one of the aspects he took the most pride in himself was his maturity, and Texas offensive coordinator Kyle Flood had to agree.
"We're really excited about what he's been able to provide for us this year," Flood said. "He didn't start the year as the primary running back or primary ball carrier. But he became that. And he was ready for that."
Flood said Wisner would not be able to step into the position without his mindset and maturity, to which Wisner credited his mom and upbringing.
"I'm really proud of him for that," Flood said. "And as a team, we needed him. He's been super productive. He is one of those guys who just provides energy for everybody else in the room. He made some plays last year on special teams that absolutely electrified our side on special teams, and now he's doing it for us on offense."
The DeSoto High School product has recorded 209 rushing attempts for 1,018 yards and five rushing touchdowns in 2024, as well as 38 receptions for 269 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Wisner and the Longhorns will take on Ohio State on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
