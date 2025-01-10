Report: Texas Longhorns Hosting Elite Big Ten Transfer for Visit
ARLINGTON -- The Texas Longhorns are looking to keep their national championship hopes alive in Friday's College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Cotton Bowl. But amid their search for a title, the Longhorns are also forced to stay active in recruiting the transfer portal due to the blemish-filled college football calendar.
Per reports from On3's Steve Wiltfong, the Longhorns are expected to host USC Trojans offensive lineman transfer Emmanuel Pregnon for a visit soon. He's started 12 games across 24 career appearances. He finished this season as a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection.
According to 247Sports, Pregnon is currently ranked as a four-star transfer and the No. 11 overall player among those that have entered the portal this cycle.
Originally a little-known recruit out of Jefferson High School in Denver, Pregnon committed to the Wyoming Cowboys in 2020. He didn't see action as a freshman before redshirting in 2021. Pregnon then moved into the starting lineup at left guard in 2022. After gaining experience in Laramie, he elected to head to L.A. and transfer to USC.
Pregnon immediately made an impact with the Trojans. During his first season with USC in 2023, he played in all 13 games while making 12 starts at left guard.
If Texas can land Pregnon, he'd be the fifth transfer commit for the Longhorns, who have already landed commitments from Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester, Purdue defensive lineman Cole Brevard, Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence and North Carolina defensive lineman Travis Shaw.
The Longhorns are more concerned with finishing the CFP, but once their season ends, expect head coach Steve Sarkisian and co. to start ramping up the action in the portal.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Among Top Suitors for RB Javian Osborne
MORE: Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian Named Finalist to Major Award
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Gunnar Helm Reflects on Culture Shift: 'Nobody Wanted To Be Here'
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Jake Majors Leaving the Program 'Like in the Early 2000s'
MORE: WATCH: 'The Film Guy' Breaks Down Texas Longhorns Offense Ahead of Ohio State Matchup