DeMarvion Overshown Narrates Texas vs. Ohio State Hype Video
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was one of the faces of the group that helped propel Texas back to national relevancy.
Now, as the Longhorns pay a visit up north to his new home at AT&T Stadium, he’s stepping in as the voice of the team’s official hype video for the Cotton Bowl ahead of Friday's matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.
"This land is more than a place. It's our heritage," Overshown says during the video:
Take a look:
Overshown, who suffered a significant injury last month that cut his second season with the Dallas Cowboys last month, finished the year with 90 total tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four pass breakups and a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown.
The former safety ended his five-year Texas career with 249 total tackles, nine sacks, three fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, 17 pass breakups and three interceptions across 50 appearances.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has completely embraced being the underdog against Ohio State, something he talked about during Thursday's final coaches press conference in Arlington.
"I could probably poll everybody in this room and you'd probably all agree, they're the favorite to
win the game, and that's okay. But that's football. That's sport," Sarkisian said. "That's why we have to do what we do. So I'm not going to back off of what I said. The reality is the reality. Now, we have to go perform. That's our responsibility as a football team, to go perform. But they've earned that right because of the way they've played here the past couple weeks."
Texas and Ohio State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Among Top Suitors for RB Javian Osborne
MORE: Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian Named Finalist to Major Award
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Gunnar Helm Reflects on Culture Shift: 'Nobody Wanted To Be Here'
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Jake Majors Leaving the Program 'Like in the Early 2000s'
MORE: WATCH: 'The Film Guy' Breaks Down Texas Longhorns Offense Ahead of Ohio State Matchup