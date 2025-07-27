Dallas Cowboys Coach Brian Schottenheimer Praises Jaydon Blue
After closing out the 2024 season with a losing record of 7-10, the Cowboys approach this year’s training camp with improvement on their minds.
They underperformed in several areas last year, and they look to implement new fixes to old problems. For former Texas Longhorn Jaydon Blue, the 2025 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp marks the first of his NFL tenure.
The fifth-round 2025 NFL Draft pick looks to establish himself as one of the team's problem solvers this season, and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer has noticed his efforts.
Schottenheimer on Jaydon Blue
Schottenheimer served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator for two seasons before earning the head coaching position on Jan. 24, 2025. He has guided this team through their preseason training camp so far, and Blue is one player he has sung high praises of.
"Yeah, the speed, the dynamic playmaking ability. I think he's a dual-threat guy. I think you can hand him the ball. He doesn't need a lot of space to make people miss, and his acceleration is uncanny. I mean, his ability to get to top speed is unique," Schottenheimer said.
His home-run ability is something that separated him during his career with the Longhorns, and videos from training camp have indicated that his explosive speed could translate to NFL level.
However, according to Schottenheimer, his speed isn’t the only thing that has made him a player to watch during training camp.
"He's just, he's such a talented young man. But what I like is the professionalism that he's shown at this camp. I think it's one of those things where, like, he's here and he's like, 'Okay, I think it's kind of go time. I have my little bit of learning curve in the off-season program and all this new language.' You gotta remember these guys, they rarely hear play calls in the huddle. They get signals, and they're going fast. And so I think he's much more comfortable with what we're doing. So you're seeing him play faster, freer, and more confident."
Cowboys running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders enter the season with more experience than Blue, but the fact that he has been recognized by the head coach for his “professionalism” could be a strong sign for the rookie.
He put together an impressive resume last year at Texas, logging 1,161 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, along with 503 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.
Adjusting to the NFL will undoubtedly require a lot of effort and adaptability on his end, but so far, it looks like Blue is transitioning as smoothly as possible to his new team in Dallas.