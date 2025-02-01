Dallas Cowboys Interviewing Texas Longhorns RB Coach Tashard Choice
AUSTIN -- The Dallas Cowboys and recently-hired head coach Brian Schottenheimer are looking toward the state's capitol for their next potential staff addition.
Per reports from Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys are set to interview Texas Longhorns running back coach Tashard Choice for the same role. Choice has become one of the most valuable assistant coaches not only at Texas but across college football.
Choice, 40, has been the RB coach at Texas since 2022, where he's mentored NFL Draft picks like Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Jonathon Brooks and Keilan Robinson. Texas running back Jaydon Blue entered the 2025 NFL Draft and will be just the latest Longhorns ball-carrier to have his name called on draft night.
Choice was also previously the running backs coach at Georgia Tech, where he coached current Detroit Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Choice, who was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2008 NFL Draft, played four seasons with Dallas. He eventually became a coaching intern with the Cowboys in 2016. As a player, Choice also spent time with Washington, the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts.
While in Dallas, the former fourth-round pick totaled 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns on 250 carries while playing 54 games for the Cowboys. Despite being eventually waived by Dallas, Choice's four seasons with the Cowboys proved to be his most productive. In the next three seasons, he only totaled 440 yards on 122 attempts.
The Longhorns will likely do whatever it takes to keep Choice on staff.
