Texas Longhorns' Tashard Choice Rumored As Dallas Cowboys Coaching Candidate
While Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has already turned down any potential leap to the NFL. The threat of the NFL looking to the Longhorns' staff for potential NFL coaches hasn't gone away.
During a recent interview on "The Zach Gelb Show," the Forth Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris revealed that he thinks Longhorns running back coach Tashard Choice could be a candidate for the new coaching staff.
"I think two other guys you could look at former players that could potentially be on staff that the Joneses would like," Harris said. "You have Texas's running back coach Tashard Choice and Oklahoma's running backs coach DeMarco Murray."
Choice, the 40-year-old assistant coach has been in Austin since 2022 when he replaced Stan Drayton, and enjoyed a five-year NFL career before going into coach. During those five years, he played for the Cowboys for the first four seasons of his career.
While in Dallas, the former fourth-round pick totaled 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns on 250 carries while playing 54 games for the Cowboys. Despite being eventually waived by the Cowboys, Choice's four seasons in Dallas proved to be his most productive As in the next three seasons, He only totaled 440 yards on 122 attempts.
Now, at least according to Harris, he could make a return to Dallas. This time, however, as a coach, which would be his first season back in Dallas since starting his coaching career as an intern for the Cowboys in 2016. While the discussion of a potential running backs coach may sound premature considering the Cowboys have yet to hire a head coach. This hasn't been unusual during Jerry Jones's tenure as owner.
Despite hiring Wade Phillips as head coach back in 2007, he reportedly convinced him to have his future successor, Jason Garrett on staff as the offensive coordinator.
Whether Jones will opt to push for Choice to return to Dallas as an assistant coach has been yet to be determined. So has, whether Choice will want to make the move to the NFL, after a coaching career where he for all but one season he has spent doing it in the college ranks.
