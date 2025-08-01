DeAndre Moore Jr. Shares Steve Sarkisian's 'Juice' During Offseason Practices
As the temperature rises on the Forty Acres, the Texas Longhorns look to maintain high energy and keep preseason practices intense.
Less than a month stands between the Longhorns and their first game of the 2025 season, so identifying and confronting as many issues as possible is a key aspect of this training block.
In a recent media availability, one player addressed the importance of head coach Steve Sarkisian’s enthusiasm throughout preseason practices so far.
DeAndre Moore Jr. on Sarkisian
Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. revealed that Sarkisian’s energy rubs off on his players on a daily basis.
“The good teams take on the personality of their head coach, so when Sark’s all fired up, we have no choice but to be fired up,” he said.
Hype has surrounded this team throughout the offseason, and with that has come pressure. After appearing in back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinal games in 2023 and 2024, the Longhorns approach 2025 with the hope of finishing the job.
Moore described that Sarkisian has made energy, or ‘juice’, as he calls it, a major priority throughout these past few seasons.
“Last year, he used to have this little ‘juice meter,’ ” Moore said. “He’d come out to practice like ‘how much juice you got, man?’ ”
The Longhorns are only a few days into fall camp, but with the Texas heat intensifying and the pressure on the team from the media increasing, making sure players stay motivated and ready to work remains important.
Many players will be expected to step into important spots this year, Moore included.
Moore’s expected role in 2025
With Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond having declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, Moore is now considered a veteran in the wide receiver room.
After recording 39 receptions for 456 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, he has set lofty personal goals for himself for this upcoming season.
As far as team goals go, the Longhorns hope to secure both the SEC Championship title and the NCAA title at the season’s conclusion.
However, a lot could happen between now and then. They will start the season in Columbus, Ohio, to face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.