Despite Numerous Mistakes, Texas Longhorns Win SEC Opener Over Mississippi State

The Texas Longhorns didn't look their best on Saturday but came away with a win in their SEC opener over Mississippi State.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns receiver Isaiah Bond (7) runs the ball during the game against Mississippi State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Texas Longhorns receiver Isaiah Bond (7) runs the ball during the game against Mississippi State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
AUSTIN - A win is a win, especially in your SEC opener.

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns did not play their best football on Saturday. Not even close.

Despite that, however, the Longhorns were able to coast their way to a 35-13 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, moving to 1-0 in SEC play.

The Longhorns started off the game hot, marching right down the field for an easy touchdown, and taking an early 7-0 lead.

After that, however, the problems began, with the Horns committing a total of eight penalties for 65 yards as a team, and turning the ball over twice on Jaydon Blue fumbles. Add a curious decision on fourth down to that, and as a result, in a game where the Horns could have easily covered the spread, things remained tight for far too long.

The Texas defense was also uncharacteristically leaky in the run game, allowing the Bulldogs to stay alive offensively.

Still, despite the self-inflicted issues, there were plenty of of positives to be taken away from the afternoon.

First and foremost on that list, was the play of red-shirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning, who lit up the Bulldogs by completing 26 of 31 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 33 yards and another score.

One of the biggest benefactors of Manning's stellar day was slot receiver DeAndre Moore, who led the team with 103 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

As a team, the Horns totaled 522 yards of offense, including 198 on the ground. However, on the other side, they allowed the Bulldogs to rush for 150 of their own, and pick up 19 first downs.

Next up for Texas will be a much-needed bye week, before they travel to Dallas to face the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry.

Kick off between the Sooners and Longhorns is set for 2:30 pm CT, and will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN.

