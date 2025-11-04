Diego Pavia's Brother Got Into Heated Exchange With Texas Longhorns Fan
AUSTIN -- It's no secret that emotions were running high on the field in Austin when the Texas Longhorns hosted the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia made headlines after tossing the ball in celebration at Texas safety Xavier Filsaime following a touchdown in the fourth quarter, which drew a flag and caused an unhappy Anthony Hill Jr. to get into Pavia's face. Texas got the last laugh though, beating then-No. 9 Vanderbilt, 34-31.
But while tempers were flaring on the field, the same was happening in the stands.
Texas Fan Shoves Diego Pavia's Brother
In a video posted to Instagram, Pavia's brother Javier can be seen getting into a heated verbal altercation with a Texas fan that featured some slight shoving. Obscenities were exchanged, but things dissolved as Pavia turned his focus back to the field to watch his brother. The Texas fan who shoved Pavia quickly made his way out of frame.
The video clearly starts after the altercation began, making it unclear what exactly caused it.
The video contains language that some may find offensive.
The Instagram caption says that Javier made his way into the section and started to cause trouble with surrounding fans before being escorted out of the seating area by University police.
However, none of that is seen in the video, making it difficult to prove who is at the fault for the minor ordeal. There were no reports on Saturday of any arrests being made, so no harm done it appears.
We might never know what exactly happened.
Anthony Hill Jr. on Diego Pavia's Taunt: "Disrespectful"
After the game, Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. didn't sugercoat how he felt about Pavia's taunt toward Filsaime following the touchdown.
"I feel like it was a little disrespectful, but it's okay man. We came out with the win," Hill Jr. said when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI.
Diego Pavia ended his day 27 of 38 passing for a season-high 365 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions along with 14 carries for 43 yards and another score.
Despite the on-field altercation, Hill Jr. acknowledged Pavia's talent.
"I was just wondering why he's throwing the ball at people," Hill Jr. said. "But he's a good football player. He's chippy, and he played through the fourth quarter, so I can't be mad at him. He's a tough guy. ... He wasn't really talking too much this game, so it wasn't really too much to say, but he played a good football game. He played a great game in the fourth quarter."
The Longhorns and Commodores will now move forward with their respective seasons, with each team looking to make a push into the College Football Playoff.