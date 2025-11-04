Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns PFF Grades, Snap Counts From Win Over Vanderbilt

Here’s a look at how the Texas Longhorns graded out, according to PFF.

Texas Longhorns celebrate after running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs for a touchdown in the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns celebrate after running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs for a touchdown in the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns are officially heating up.

The Longhorns held on to a narrow lead to beat the Vanderbilt Commodores and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive on Saturday in a game that saw plenty of offense out of a once-dormant team.

With Texas now at 7-2, here is how the Longhorns graded out, according to PFF.

How PFF Graded the Texas Offense

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas quarterback Arch Manning had a phenomenal game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Manning completed 25 of his 33 passing attempts for 328 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions and received an 86.9 passing grade from PFF.

Here are the snap counts and grades for the Longhorns’ offense:

  • WR Ryan Wingo, two snaps, 93.6 (overall grade)
  • QB Arch Manning, 64 snaps, 83.6
  • WR Emmett Mosley V, 55 snaps, 72.7
  • RB Quintrevion Wisner, 43 snaps, 70.8
  • WR Ryan Niblett, nine snaps, 69.8
  • WR DeAndre Moore Jr., 37 snaps, 67.6
  • RT Brandon Baker, 64 snaps, 66.0
  • C Connor Robertson, 64 snaps, 64.2
  • LT Trevor Goosby, 64 snaps, 63.3
  • HB CJ Baxter, 19 snaps, 61.5
  • RG DJ Campbell, 64 snaps, 61.5
  • WR Parker Livingstone, 54 snaps, 61.2
  • C Cole Hutson, 64 snaps, 60.9
  • TE Nick Townsend, three snaps, 58.6
  • WR Daylan McCutcheon, 14 snaps, 56.4
  • WR Kaliq Lockett, three snaps, 56.1
  • TE Jordan Washington, 11 snaps, 55.0
  • TE Spencer Shannon, 10 snaps, 52.4
  • TE Jack Endries, 60 snaps, 49.3

How PFF Graded the Texas Defense

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons
Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside linebacker Colin Simmons was a game-wrecker against the Commodores. He finished the day with a 78.4 run defense grade, a 79.3 tackling grade, an 89.9 pressure grade and a 95.3 coverage grade for his five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack and fumble recovery, leading the way for the Texas defense

Here are the snap counts and grades for the Longhorns’ defense:

  • OLB Colin Simmons, 44 snaps, 95.6 (overall grade)
  • DE Ethan Burke, 40 snaps, 79.6
  • MLB Brad Spence, 27 snaps, 76.8
  • CB Kade Phillips, 19 snaps, 71.7
  • DT Cole Brevard, 16 snaps, 68.0
  • CB Jaylon Guilbeau, 42 snaps, 67.9
  • DT Lavon Johnson, six snaps, 67.3
  • DE Lance Jackson, 15 snaps, 66.9
  • SS Jelani McDonald, 11 snaps, 66.7
  • DT Maraad Watson, 22 snaps, 66.4
  • LB Anthony Hill Jr., 56 snaps, 65.4
  • DT Hero Kanu, 26 snaps, 65.2
  • OLB Trey Moore, 48 snaps, 65.2
  • FS Jonah Williams, seven snaps, 64.8
  • DE Zina Umeozulu, eight snaps, 63.2
  • CB Malik Muhammad, 47 snaps, 62.2
  • MLB Liona Lefau, 23 snaps, 62.2
  • DT Alex January, 29 snaps, 61.0
  • DT Travis Shaw, 11 snaps, 60.3
  • CB Warren Roberson, 16 snaps, 59.8
  • CB Graceson Littleton, 56 snaps, 59.4
  • FS Xavier Filsaime, 61 snaps, 58.3
  • DT Justus Terry, six snaps, 57.6
  • CB Kobe Black, 12 snaps, 57.1
  • MLB Ty’Anthony Smith, 39 snaps, 56.0
  • FS Derek Williams Jr., 58 snaps, 54.9
  • DE Colton Vasek, three snaps, 29.0

