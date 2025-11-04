Texas Longhorns PFF Grades, Snap Counts From Win Over Vanderbilt
The Texas Longhorns are officially heating up.
The Longhorns held on to a narrow lead to beat the Vanderbilt Commodores and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive on Saturday in a game that saw plenty of offense out of a once-dormant team.
With Texas now at 7-2, here is how the Longhorns graded out, according to PFF.
How PFF Graded the Texas Offense
Texas quarterback Arch Manning had a phenomenal game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Manning completed 25 of his 33 passing attempts for 328 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions and received an 86.9 passing grade from PFF.
Here are the snap counts and grades for the Longhorns’ offense:
- WR Ryan Wingo, two snaps, 93.6 (overall grade)
- QB Arch Manning, 64 snaps, 83.6
- WR Emmett Mosley V, 55 snaps, 72.7
- RB Quintrevion Wisner, 43 snaps, 70.8
- WR Ryan Niblett, nine snaps, 69.8
- WR DeAndre Moore Jr., 37 snaps, 67.6
- RT Brandon Baker, 64 snaps, 66.0
- C Connor Robertson, 64 snaps, 64.2
- LT Trevor Goosby, 64 snaps, 63.3
- HB CJ Baxter, 19 snaps, 61.5
- RG DJ Campbell, 64 snaps, 61.5
- WR Parker Livingstone, 54 snaps, 61.2
- C Cole Hutson, 64 snaps, 60.9
- TE Nick Townsend, three snaps, 58.6
- WR Daylan McCutcheon, 14 snaps, 56.4
- WR Kaliq Lockett, three snaps, 56.1
- TE Jordan Washington, 11 snaps, 55.0
- TE Spencer Shannon, 10 snaps, 52.4
- TE Jack Endries, 60 snaps, 49.3
How PFF Graded the Texas Defense
Outside linebacker Colin Simmons was a game-wrecker against the Commodores. He finished the day with a 78.4 run defense grade, a 79.3 tackling grade, an 89.9 pressure grade and a 95.3 coverage grade for his five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack and fumble recovery, leading the way for the Texas defense
Here are the snap counts and grades for the Longhorns’ defense:
- OLB Colin Simmons, 44 snaps, 95.6 (overall grade)
- DE Ethan Burke, 40 snaps, 79.6
- MLB Brad Spence, 27 snaps, 76.8
- CB Kade Phillips, 19 snaps, 71.7
- DT Cole Brevard, 16 snaps, 68.0
- CB Jaylon Guilbeau, 42 snaps, 67.9
- DT Lavon Johnson, six snaps, 67.3
- DE Lance Jackson, 15 snaps, 66.9
- SS Jelani McDonald, 11 snaps, 66.7
- DT Maraad Watson, 22 snaps, 66.4
- LB Anthony Hill Jr., 56 snaps, 65.4
- DT Hero Kanu, 26 snaps, 65.2
- OLB Trey Moore, 48 snaps, 65.2
- FS Jonah Williams, seven snaps, 64.8
- DE Zina Umeozulu, eight snaps, 63.2
- CB Malik Muhammad, 47 snaps, 62.2
- MLB Liona Lefau, 23 snaps, 62.2
- DT Alex January, 29 snaps, 61.0
- DT Travis Shaw, 11 snaps, 60.3
- CB Warren Roberson, 16 snaps, 59.8
- CB Graceson Littleton, 56 snaps, 59.4
- FS Xavier Filsaime, 61 snaps, 58.3
- DT Justus Terry, six snaps, 57.6
- CB Kobe Black, 12 snaps, 57.1
- MLB Ty’Anthony Smith, 39 snaps, 56.0
- FS Derek Williams Jr., 58 snaps, 54.9
- DE Colton Vasek, three snaps, 29.0