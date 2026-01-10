Early Frontrunner Has Emerged for Texas Longhorns Transfer WR

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jaime Ffrench entered his name into the college football transfer portal on Jan. 8, becoming the fourth Longhorn wide receiver to pack it up this offseason and search for a new program.

Ffrench, a Jacksonville, Florida, native, spent just one season on the Forty Acres before choosing to take his talents elsewhere.

While his landing spot remains unknown at this time, it appears that one program has emerged as an early favorite.

Michigan Wolverines Targeting Texas Transfer WR Jaime Ffrench

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) shake hands after a game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Ffrench still has a little bit longer to determine the next step in his collegiate career, but Matt Zenitz and of CBS Sports reported that the Michigan Wolverines are seen as the early leaders for the young wide receiver.

Ffrench brings several years of eligibility and therefore quite a bit of potential to the table, which could make him a promising addition for the Wolverines.

Obtaining offers from nearly every top program in the country out of high school, Ffrench seems like a solid transfer portal target for strong programs looking to fill a vacancy in their wide receiver rooms.

From @chris_hummer and me: Sources consider Michigan the early favorite with Texas wide receiver transfer Jaime Ffrench.



Was a Class of 2025 blue-chip recruit. pic.twitter.com/NFineyxo1U — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 9, 2026

His exact reason for departure hasn’t been unveiled, but as mentioned above, he is one of several Longhorn pass catchers to hit the road.

If he selects Michigan as his next home, he will be the first of Texas’ wide receiver transfers to commit to a Big Ten team for next season.

What does Michigan provide transfer portal prospects with?

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to throw on the run against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Wolverines have a consistently strong program, and despite the drama that resulted in the firing of head coach Sherrone Moore at the end of this season, it looks like they have resolved the issue with poise. Former Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham has taken over at the helm, retaining several critical members of the 2025 roster.

Quarterback Bryce Underwood is perhaps the most crucial returner for the Wolverines, and just like Ffrench, he has multiple years left to hone his craft before declaring for the NFL Draft. The two could make a good pair in Ann Arbor next season should Ffrench choose to take his talents there to play for Whittingham.

Ffrench just faced the Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31, meaning that he is at least somewhat familiar with their personnel and style of play.

With just one week left to make his final selection, Ffrench seems to be in a good spot in terms of navigating the transfer portal as a freshman.